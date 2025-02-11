- The Indian Rupee edges lower in Tuesday’s Asian session.
- Trade tariff worries, sustained foreign outflows, and concerns on an Indian economic slowdown weigh on the INR.
- Investors await Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s semi-annual testimony on Tuesday.
The Indian Rupee (INR) remains weak on Tuesday after falling to a fresh record low in the previous session. The risk of fresh US trade tariffs spurs losses in most regional currencies, including the INR. Investors are concerned about the Indian economy as data signal that Asia’s third-largest economy is slowing. The country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is forecast to expand by 6.4% in the year through March, the weakest pace since the pandemic. Additionally, the sustained portfolio outflows contribute to the local currency’s downside.
Nonetheless, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) might step in routinely to curb excess volatility in the currency. The frequent interventions have weighed on India's Foreign exchange reserves, which are hovering near an 11-month low. Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell’s semi-annual testimony will be the highlight later on Tuesday.
Indian Rupee loses traction amidst tariff threats
- The Indian Rupee has declined continuously since Trump's victory in the US elections last November, falling by around 4.5% since then.
- "We believe the risks to INR over the coming months are skewed towards relative weakness. If the broad USD were to weaken, we believe the downside in USD/INR would be mitigated by active RBI FX purchases," Nomura said in a note.
- India has high tariffs that lock out imports, Trump's top economic adviser Kevin Hassett said on Monday, adding that India's Prime Minister had a lot to discuss with Trump when the two leaders meet soon.
- India is considering tariff cuts in at least a dozen sectors, from electronics to medical equipment and chemicals, in order to promote US exports and align with India's domestic manufacturing ambitions.
- India also plans to propose increasing energy product imports from the US, estimated at over $11 billion in the first eleven months of 2024, to alleviate trade imbalances.
- On Monday, US President Donald Trump expanded his steel and aluminum tariffs to cover all imports, effectively canceling deals with the European Union, the United Kingdom, Japan and others.
- The new executive order builds on the 25% tariff on steel and the 10% tariff the first Trump administration imposed in 2018 by raising duties, closing loopholes and eliminating exemptions, according to a White House official.
USD/INR keeps the constructive view but bulls turn cautious amid a shooting star
The Indian Rupee softens on the day. According to the daily chart, the positive view of the USD/INR pair prevails as the price is above the key 100-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), indicating that bulls have the upper hand.
However, the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) reaches overbought territory beyond the 70.00 mark, potentially signaling a temporary weakness or further consolidation in the near term.
The first upside barrier for USD/INR emerges in the 87.95-88.00 zone, representing an all-time high and psychological level. If buyers step in, the pair could see a rally to 88.50.
On the flip side, the initial support level to watch is 87.31, the low of February 7. If bearish momentum persists, the pair could fall back to the 87.05-87.00 regions, representing the low of February 5 and the round mark. Further south, the next contention level is seen at 86.51, the low of February 3.
Indian Rupee FAQs
The Indian Rupee (INR) is one of the most sensitive currencies to external factors. The price of Crude Oil (the country is highly dependent on imported Oil), the value of the US Dollar – most trade is conducted in USD – and the level of foreign investment, are all influential. Direct intervention by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in FX markets to keep the exchange rate stable, as well as the level of interest rates set by the RBI, are further major influencing factors on the Rupee.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) actively intervenes in forex markets to maintain a stable exchange rate, to help facilitate trade. In addition, the RBI tries to maintain the inflation rate at its 4% target by adjusting interest rates. Higher interest rates usually strengthen the Rupee. This is due to the role of the ‘carry trade’ in which investors borrow in countries with lower interest rates so as to place their money in countries’ offering relatively higher interest rates and profit from the difference.
Macroeconomic factors that influence the value of the Rupee include inflation, interest rates, the economic growth rate (GDP), the balance of trade, and inflows from foreign investment. A higher growth rate can lead to more overseas investment, pushing up demand for the Rupee. A less negative balance of trade will eventually lead to a stronger Rupee. Higher interest rates, especially real rates (interest rates less inflation) are also positive for the Rupee. A risk-on environment can lead to greater inflows of Foreign Direct and Indirect Investment (FDI and FII), which also benefit the Rupee.
Higher inflation, particularly, if it is comparatively higher than India’s peers, is generally negative for the currency as it reflects devaluation through oversupply. Inflation also increases the cost of exports, leading to more Rupees being sold to purchase foreign imports, which is Rupee-negative. At the same time, higher inflation usually leads to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) raising interest rates and this can be positive for the Rupee, due to increased demand from international investors. The opposite effect is true of lower inflation.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD edges lower as Trump expands steel and aluminum tariffs
The Australian Dollar weakened against the US Dollar on Tuesday as downward pressure mounted on the AUD/USD pair. The decline followed US President Donald Trump’s decision to expand steel and aluminum tariffs by 25% to include all imports, nullifying trade agreements with key US allies, including Australia.
USD/JPY: Japanese Yen bulls seem non-committed amid worries about Trump’s new tariffs
The Japanese Yen attracted some safe-haven flows during the Asian session on Tuesday in reaction to US President Donald Trump's new tariffs on steel and aluminum imports. Apart from this, the Bank of Japan’s plans to hike interest rates further turn out to be another factor that underpins the JPY.
Gold price continues to scale new all-time peaks on safe-haven demand
Gold price builds on its positive move beyond the $2,900 mark and hits a fresh record high during the Asian session on Tuesday as Trump's trade tariffs continue to boost demand for the safe-haven bullion. Bulls seem unaffected by expectations that the Fed would stick to its hawkish stance and a modest USD strength.
Trade war tension weighs on crypto market, Strategy's Bitcoin buying spree could keep market afloat
Bitcoin and other top crypto assets witnessed minor gains on Monday despite President Donald Trump's new tariff laws sparking increased global trade war concerns.
These catalysts could fuel rally in XRP price amidst recent developments
Ripple partnered with Unicâmbio, a Portuguese currency exchange provider, according to an announcement made on Monday. Other key market movers influencing XRP price this week include the progress of XRP Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) filings and bullish on-chain metrics.
The Best Brokers of the Year
SPONSORED Explore top-quality choices worldwide and locally. Compare key features like spreads, leverage, and platforms. Find the right broker for your needs, whether trading CFDs, Forex pairs like EUR/USD, or commodities like Gold.