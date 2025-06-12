USD/INR retreats as US Dollar refreshes three-year low, India's CPI rose moderately

- USD/INR falls back as the US Dollar Index posts a fresh three-year low.
- The Indian retail CPI rose at a moderate pace of 2.82% in May.
- Washington will likely extend the 90-day tariff deadline for some of its trading partners.
The Indian Rupee (INR) recovers most of its early losses against the US Dollar (USD) during European trading hours on Thursday as the latter underperforms across the board. Although the Indian currency has stabilized against the USD, it has depreciated against its other peers as the domestic Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for May has come in softer than projected.
The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation has reported that inflationary pressures rose at a moderate pace of 2.82% on year, compared to estimates of 3% and the prior release of 3.16%. This is the lowest level seen since April 2019. Signs of decelerating inflationary pressures encourage RBI officials to endorse further monetary policy expansion.
In last week’s policy meeting, the RBI changed its stance from “accommodative” to “neutral”, stating that there is little room for further policy-easing after front-loading interest rate cuts. The Indian central bank slashed its Repo Rate by 50 basis points (bps) to 5.5% and reduced Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) by 100 bps to 3%.
Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) have also appeared to be cautious ahead of the inflation data, which resulted in a small sale of Indian equities worth Rs. 446.31 crores on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, the World Bank slashed India’s economic growth forecasts for FY26 by 40 bps to 6.3% on Tuesday. Still, the institution expects the nation to be the fastest-growing world’s largest economy. The bank cited weaker export activity amid global trade barriers as the key reason behind the downward revision in economic growth.
Daily digest market movers: Indian Rupee gains ground against US Dollar
- The Indian Rupee claws back early losses and stabilizes around 85.55 against the US Dollar during the European session. The USD/INR pair faces selling pressure as the US Dollar continues to face the backlash from uncertainty surrounding the United States' (US) tariff policy. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, tumbles to near 97.80, the lowest level seen in over three years.
- Market experts struggle to gauge the likely outcome of new economic policies announced by US President Donald Trump upon his return to the White House, due to his erratic statements on the tariff structure.
- On Wednesday, US President Trump signaled while responding to reporters at the Kennedy Centre that he could extend the 90-day tariff deadline, which is scheduled to expire on July 8.
- “Willing to extend trade deadlines but won't need to,” Trump said. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent also told the House Tax’s writing committee that the tariff pause could be extended for 18 countries that are negotiating in “good faith”, according to CNBC.
- The comments from Donald Trump came after he stated that he will send trade letters to countries within 1-2 weeks, saying, “This is the deal, you can take it or you can leave it.”
- On the economic front, investors await the US Producer Price Index (PPI) data for May, which will be published at 12:30 GMT. The producer inflation data is expected to show that business owners raised prices of goods and services at their premises. Prior to the day, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) report for May showed that price pressures grew at a moderate pace, which indicates that the impact of Trump’s tariff policy has not yet started feeding into the economy, or business owners released inventory accumulated ahead of the reciprocal tariff announcement.
- Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve (Fed) is unlikely to lower interest rates until officials gain clarity on the likely consequences of Trump’s economic policies.
Technical Analysis: USD/INR strives to hold 20-day EMA
The USD/INR attracts bids near its weekly low of around 85.47 on Thursday. The pair rebounds after sliding below the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) earlier in the day, which trades around 85.48.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) hovers inside the 40.00-60.00 range, indicating a sideways trend.
Looking down, the June 3 low of 85.30 is a key support level for the major. A downside break below the same could expose it to the May 26 low of 84.78. On the upside, the pair could revisit an over 11-week high around 86.70 after breaking above the May 22 high of 86.10.
Economic Indicator
Consumer Price Index (YoY)
The India Consumer Price Index released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation measures the average price change for all goods and services purchased by households for consumption purposes. CPI is the main indicator to measure inflation and changes in purchasing trends. A high reading is positive (or bullish) for the INR, while a low reading is negative (or bearish).Read more.
Last release: Thu Jun 12, 2025 10:30
Frequency: Monthly
Actual: 2.82%
Consensus: 3%
Previous: 3.16%
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces off lows, approaches 1.1550
EUR/USD continues to recover ground lost and now extends the rebound to the 1.1550 zone on Friday. Meanwhile, the US Dollar maintain its bullish bias intact in response to a significant flight to safety amid increasing geopolitical concerns, while positive consumer sentiment data also contribute to the daily uptick.
Gold keeps the trade above $3,400 on safe-haven demand
Gold prices maintain its upward trajectory on Friday, reaching its peak level since late April above the $3,400 mark per troy ounce. Furthermore, the precious metal draws increased safe-haven interest amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, triggered by Israel's military action against Iran.
GBP/USD trims losses, retargets 1.3600
After an earlier dip toward the 1.3520 area, GBP/USD has regained some composure, trading within sight of the key 1.3600 barrier as the week draws to a close. The pair remains under pressure on Friday, weighed down by renewed US Dollar strength amid rising risk aversion and a stronger-than-expected consumer confidence report.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP clamber for support amid escalating volatility on Israel-Iran tensions
The cryptocurrency market has been hit by a sudden wave of extreme volatility, triggering widespread declines as global markets react to tensions between Israel and Iran. Bitcoin is hovering at around $104,668 at the time of writing on Friday, following a reflex recovery from support tested at $102,513.
Week ahead – Markets brace for central bank barrage amid heightened uncertainty
Fed officials to stand pat as they await further clarity. A dovish BoJ could push rate hike expectations into 2026. Deflation fuels speculation about negative SNB rates. BoE may sound more dovish after disappointing UK data.