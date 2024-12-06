USD/INR holds steady as RBI keeps repo rates unchanged at 6.50%

- The Indian Rupee trades on a flat note in Friday’s early European session.
- RBI’s MPC decided to keep the repo rate unchanged at 6.5% in its December meeting on Friday.
- Recovery in domestic markets and lower crude oil prices may lift the INR, but renewed USD demand could limit gains.
- The US November Nonfarm Payrolls will be in the spotlight on Friday.
The Indian Rupee (INR) flat lines on Friday after bouncing off from its all-time low level in the previous session. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das announced its fifth monetary policy of the current financial year 2024-25 (FY25). The Indian central bank maintained the status quo on the repo rate at 6.50% for the 11 consecutive meeting. The RBI Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) unanimously agreed to maintain the neutral policy stance, signaling a cautious approach to current economic conditions. The INR remains flat in immediate reaction to the rate decision.
The strength in the domestic markets and the decline in crude oil prices could provide some support to the local currency. Nonetheless, broad-based US Dollar (USD) strength amid the cautious mood could undermine the INR against the Greenback.
Investors will closely monitor the US November employment report, including Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP), Unemployment Rate and Average Hourly Earnings. Additionally, the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) Michelle Bowman and Austan Goolsbee are scheduled to speak later in the day.
Indian Rupee remains weak after RBI interest rate decision
- RBI Governor Das said that maintaining price stability and growth are very important.
- “We expect the rupee to trade with a negative bias on the strong dollar and worries over an economic slowdown. However, weakness in crude oil prices and fresh FII outflows may support the rupee at lower levels,” noted Anuj Choudhary, Research Analyst at Mirae Asset Sharekhan.
- According to a Union Bank study, the RBI has been using its foreign reserves, resulting in a significant decline from USD 705 billion to USD 656.58 billion as of November 22, 2024.
- The US weekly Initial Jobless Claims climbed to 224K for the week ending November 29, compared to the previous week of 215K, according to the US Department of Labor (DoL) on Thursday. This reading came in above the market consensus of 215K.
- Continuing Jobless Claims declined by 23K to 1.871M for the week ending November 22.
USD/INR’s long-term bias tilts bullish, but Bearish Divergence on RSI might cap its gains
The Indian Rupee trades flat on the day. The USD/INR pair retains its bullish bias as the price is well-supported above the key 100-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) on the daily timeframe. However, the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) makes lower highs, indicating a bearish divergence. This suggests that the trend is weakening and further consolidation looks favorable in the near term.
The all-time high of 84.77 appears to be a tough nut to crack for the bulls. A decisive break above this level could still take the pair up to the 85.00 psychological level. Further north, the next hurdle emerges at 85.50.
On the other hand, a breach of the resistance-turned-support of 84.60 could see a drop to 84.22, the low of November 25. The key support level to watch is the 84.05-84.00 region, representing the 100-day EMA and psychological mark.
RBI FAQs
The role of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), in its own words, is "..to maintain price stability while keeping in mind the objective of growth.” This involves maintaining the inflation rate at a stable 4% level primarily using the tool of interest rates. The RBI also maintains the exchange rate at a level that will not cause excess volatility and problems for exporters and importers, since India’s economy is heavily reliant on foreign trade, especially Oil.
The RBI formally meets at six bi-monthly meetings a year to discuss its monetary policy and, if necessary, adjust interest rates. When inflation is too high (above its 4% target), the RBI will normally raise interest rates to deter borrowing and spending, which can support the Rupee (INR). If inflation falls too far below target, the RBI might cut rates to encourage more lending, which can be negative for INR.
Due to the importance of trade to the economy, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) actively intervenes in FX markets to maintain the exchange rate within a limited range. It does this to ensure Indian importers and exporters are not exposed to unnecessary currency risk during periods of FX volatility. The RBI buys and sells Rupees in the spot market at key levels, and uses derivatives to hedge its positions.
Higher inflation, particularly, if it is comparatively higher than India’s peers, is generally negative for the currency as it reflects devaluation through oversupply. Inflation also increases the cost of exports, leading to more Rupees being sold to purchase foreign imports, which is Rupee-negative. At the same time, higher inflation usually leads to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) raising interest rates and this can be positive for the Rupee, due to increased demand from international investors. The opposite effect is true of lower inflation.
