USD/INR: Fed tightening should contribute to a weaker Indian rupee – Wells Fargo

According to analysts at Wells Fargo, the US Dollar should broadly strengthen against most emerging market currencies, including the Indian rupee as the Federal Reserve lifts interest rates and eventually shrinks its balance sheet. They forecast USD/INR at 74.50 by the end of the first quarter and at 75.00 by the third.
Key Quotes:
“India is currently experiencing a third wave of COVID infections lead by the Omicron variant, and early evidence suggests the renewed spread of the virus may be having a negative impact on economic activity. With that said, we do not expect another full-scale lockdown, and believe the economic effects of the current wave will be somewhat mild and rather short-lived. We do, however, expect inflationary pressures to build, and for core inflation to move above the upper bound of the Reserve Bank of India's target range in the near future.”
“As underlying inflation rises above the RBI's target range, we expect the central bank to turn more hawkish. To that point, we now expect policymakers to begin raising interest rates in Q1-2022 and to steadily tighten monetary policy over the course of this year.”
“Despite tighter monetary policy, we continue to believe the Indian rupee will weaken over the long term. Fed tightening should contribute to a weaker rupee; however, we expect depreciation to be gradual as the RBI would likely use its large stockpile of FX reserves to mitigate rupee volatility.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops below 1.1300 for the first time in two weeks
EUR/USD remains under bearish pressure in the American session on Monday and trades at its lowest level in two weeks slightly below 1.1300. US Markit Manufacturing and Services PMIs missed market expectations by a wide margin in early January. The S&P 500 Index is down nearly 2% after the opening bell.
GBP/USD extends daily slide toward 1.3450
GBP/USD continues to stretch lower toward mid-1.3400s on Monday as the mood continues to sour. Wall Street's main indexes are down between 1.7% and 2.1% after the disappointing PMI data from the US.
Gold declines toward $1,830 despite falling US bond yields
Gold climbed above $1,840 during the European trading hours but erased its daily gains to turn flat on the day at around $1,830. The benchmark 10-year US T-bond yield is down more than 2% on Monday as safe-haven flows continue to dominate the financial markets.
Crypto carnage continues to unfold
Bitcoin price has witnessed a massive crash over the past week, undoing the gains seen since July 25. Ethereum, Ripple and other altcoins have followed suit, experiencing an even worse crash.
Nvidia extends losses after Bitcoin’s overnight flash crash
NVDA investors are getting used to seeing the colour red after a year in 2021 when all they saw was green. On Friday, shares of NVDA fell by 3.21%.