The Indian Rupee falls marginally against the US Dollar ahead of the RBI’s monetary policy announcement on Wednesday.

Investors are mixed about whether the RBI will cut interest rates or hold them steady.

The US Dollar is under pressure amid the risks of a US government shutdown.

The Indian Rupee (INR) ticks down against the US Dollar (USD) during afternoon trading hours on Monday. The USD/INR edges higher to near 88.90, even as the US Dollar extends its correction, suggesting weakness in the Indian Rupee.

The Indian currency faces selling pressure amid caution ahead of the monetary policy announcement by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday. Financial market participants are mixed about whether the RBI will cut its Repo Rate further.

Analysts at Citi have stated that the RBI could opt for an insurance cut in the wake of trade tensions between the United States (US) and India over New Delhi buying Oil from Russia or deliver a dovish pause. This year, the RBI has already reduced its Repo Rate by 100 basis points (bps) to 5.5%.

On the contrary, analysts at HDFC Securities have predicted that upbeat Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth and the overhaul of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) structure to boost consumption, along with strong festive demand, could restrain officials from supporting further interest rate cuts.

Meanwhile, the continuous outflow of foreign funds from the Indian stock market has remained a major drag on the Indian Rupee. On Friday, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) sold equity shares worth Rs. 5,687.58 crores of Indian equity shares. So far in September, FIIs have pared stake worth Rs. 30,141.68 crores.

US Dollar Price Today The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the weakest against the Japanese Yen. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD INR CHF USD -0.22% -0.37% -0.51% -0.09% -0.29% 0.10% -0.22% EUR 0.22% -0.16% -0.44% 0.12% -0.07% 0.02% -0.02% GBP 0.37% 0.16% -0.20% 0.28% 0.03% 0.35% 0.14% JPY 0.51% 0.44% 0.20% 0.45% 0.25% 0.30% 0.33% CAD 0.09% -0.12% -0.28% -0.45% -0.16% -0.22% -0.14% AUD 0.29% 0.07% -0.03% -0.25% 0.16% -0.06% 0.05% INR -0.10% -0.02% -0.35% -0.30% 0.22% 0.06% -0.69% CHF 0.22% 0.02% -0.14% -0.33% 0.14% -0.05% 0.69% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

Daily digest market movers: US government shutdown deadline looms large

The US Dollar corrects further against its peers at the start of the week amid risks of a US government shutdown on Wednesday, as the short-term funding bill has yet to be passed by the House or Senate.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, trades 0.25% lower to near 97.90 at the time of writing. The USD Index started correcting from Thursday after failing to extend an over-a-week-long upside move above 98.60.

Republicans need at least 60 votes to pass the funding bill to avert a government shutdown, and for that, they need some Democrats to support the bill despite having a majority in the Senate and the House of Representatives. In response, Democrats have declined to support the bill as they want Republicans to undo cuts in the healthcare budget announced recently.

This week, investors brace for significant volatility in the US Dollar amid a US data-packed week. Market participants will pay close attention to the US labor market-related data to get cues about the current status of the job market. Lately, comments from Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) members, including Chair Jerome Powell, have signaled that they are more concerned about slowing labor demand and inflation remaining above the central bank’s 2% target.

On Friday, Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Michelle Bowman argued in favor of reducing interest rates amid growing labor market risks. “We are at serious risk of already being behind the curve in addressing deteriorating labor market conditions,” Bowman said, and added, “Should these conditions continue, I [Bowman] am concerned that we will need to adjust policy at a faster pace and to a larger degree going forward,” Reuters reported.

Technical Analysis: USD/INR stays above 20-day EMA

USD/INR trades sideways from the last three trading days after posting a fresh all-time high around 89.12 last week. The upward-sloping 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) near 88.42 signals more upside in the pair.

The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) stays above 60.00, suggesting a strong bullish momentum.

Looking down, the 20-day EMA will act as key support for the major. On the upside, the round figure of 90.00 would be the key hurdle for the pair.

Economic Indicator RBI Interest Rate Decision (Repo Rate) The RBI Interest Rate Decision is announced by the Reserve Bank of India. If the bank is hawkish about the inflationary outlook of the economy and rises the interest rates, it is seen as positive, or bullish, for the INR, while a dovish outlook for the economy (or a rate cut) is seen as negative, or bearish, for the currency. Read more. Next release: Wed Oct 01, 2025 04:30 Frequency: Irregular Consensus: 5.5% Previous: 5.5% Source: Reserve Bank of India



