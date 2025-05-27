USD/INR edges higher as Rupee weakens on month-end Dollar demand, RBI rate cut bets

- The Indian Rupee slips on importer-led Dollar demand and steady US Dollar.
- RBI rate cut speculation puts pressure on short-term Rupee outlook.
- USD/INR holds above 85.35, with the next resistance seen near 85.50 and support at 84.80.
The Indian Rupee (INR) depreciates against the US Dollar (USD) on Tuesday amid month-end Dollar demand from importers and a steady Greenback.
At the time of writing, the USD/INR pair is trading around 85.37 during the American trading hours. The pair is seen recovering from the two-week low touched on Monday, supported by a steady US Dollar.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the value of the USD against a basket of six major currencies, is trading around 99.20, recovering from a four-week low. The recovery comes on the back of renewed trade optimism led by the US President Donald Trump’s decision to delay imposing tariffs on the European Union (EU).
The decline in the Rupee is mainly attributed to the month-end demand for the US Dollar from local companies and foreign banks.
“Importers have been actively covering their Dollar liabilities in recent sessions, as there’s growing concern that even a modest reversal in the Dollar’s trajectory could push the Rupee toward the 86.00 mark,” a trader at a Mumbai-based bank said, according to Reuters.
Adding to the pressure, a rebound in oil prices is raising concerns about India’s trade balance. Weaker domestic equities are also dampening investor sentiment and adding to the INR’s downside.
However, speculation about a potential rate cut by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) at the upcoming Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting is also weighing on the Rupee’s short-term outlook.
Amit Pabari, Managing Director at CR Forex Advisors, said the prospect of a dovish tilt by the RBI is dampening bullish sentiment toward the Indian currency.
“The Rupee is likely to face stiff resistance near the 85.50 level, and any upward move could attract selling interest,” Pabari noted. “Immediate support is seen in the 84.80 to 84.90 range.”
RBI FAQs
The role of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), in its own words, is "..to maintain price stability while keeping in mind the objective of growth.” This involves maintaining the inflation rate at a stable 4% level primarily using the tool of interest rates. The RBI also maintains the exchange rate at a level that will not cause excess volatility and problems for exporters and importers, since India’s economy is heavily reliant on foreign trade, especially Oil.
The RBI formally meets at six bi-monthly meetings a year to discuss its monetary policy and, if necessary, adjust interest rates. When inflation is too high (above its 4% target), the RBI will normally raise interest rates to deter borrowing and spending, which can support the Rupee (INR). If inflation falls too far below target, the RBI might cut rates to encourage more lending, which can be negative for INR.
Due to the importance of trade to the economy, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) actively intervenes in FX markets to maintain the exchange rate within a limited range. It does this to ensure Indian importers and exporters are not exposed to unnecessary currency risk during periods of FX volatility. The RBI buys and sells Rupees in the spot market at key levels, and uses derivatives to hedge its positions.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends decline below 1.1350 after upbeat US confidence data
EUR/USD struggles to stage a rebound , extending its slide below the 1.1350 area in the American session on Tuesday. The data from the US showed that consumer sentiment improved in May, helping the US Dollar stay resilient against its rivals and limiting the pair's upside.
GBP/USD nears 1.3500 as USD holds ground on upbeat data
GBP/USD stays on the back foot and approaches the 1.3500 mark after Wall Street's opening on Tuesday. The US Dollar benefits from better-than-expected Durable Goods Orders and Consumer Confidence data, making it difficult for the pair to gain traction.
Gold struggles to recover above $3,300
Gold extends its daily slide and trades deep in negative territory around $3,300 in the second half of the day on Tuesday. Improving risk mood and renewed US Dollar strength make it difficult for XAU/USD to shake off the bearish pressure.
Bitcoin reclaims $109,000 as traders eyes Bitcoin Conference-driven volatility
Bitcoin continues to recover and reclaims $109,000 on Tuesday, following its nearly 4% correction on Friday. The highly anticipated Bitcoin 2025 Conference starts on Tuesday in Las Vegas, drawing heightened attention from traders and investors.
Germany’s DAX index: Challenging the US dominance in global portfolios
Germany is gaining strategic relevance as investors seek diversification away from U.S. policy and fiscal risks—helped by pro-growth reforms and industrial strength.