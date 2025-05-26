USD/INR eases above 85.00 as Rupee trims gains amid easing trade tensions

- Indian Rupee pares earlier gains as USD/INR rebounds slightly above 85.00.
- US Dollar steadies after a sharp early-week decline, DXY Index hovers above 99.00
- The final round of US-India trade deal talks is expected soon in New Delhi.
The Indian Rupee (INR) trims some of the earlier gains against the US Dollar (USD) on Monday, with the USD/INR pair retreating slightly above 85.00 during the American trading hours. The slight weakness in the Indian Rupee comes on the back of easing global trade tensions, which lent some support to a broadly weak US Dollar.
The Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the value of the USD against a basket of six major currencies, is recovering after hitting a four-week low at the start of the day. At the time of writing, the Index is holding steady, trading above the 99.00 mark as traders repositioned after US President Donald Trump backed away from his threat to impose a 50% tariff on European Union (EU) goods to the US from June 1. Following a phone call with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Trump agreed to push the tariff deadline to July 9, in line with the previously announced 90-day truce. The shift has eased some immediate concerns and lent temporary support to the US Dollar.
On the trade front, the United States is set to send a high-level trade delegation to India in the coming weeks, aiming to seal a long-awaited interim trade agreement. According to sources cited by multiple Indian media outlets, this upcoming round of talks could be the final push to resolve sticking points between the two sides.
India is seeking a full exemption from the additional 26% duties the US imposed earlier this year, particularly to shield its labor-intensive export sectors such as textiles, leather, and jewelry. The country is also pushing to reduce the existing 10% base tariff.
In return, India may consider allowing greater market access for American companies, including a potential opening of government procurement contracts, estimated to be worth over $50 billion.
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal has already held two rounds of meetings in Washington with his US counterpart, signaling that both sides are committed to getting a deal across the finish line. A separate visit by India’s chief negotiator last week also set the stage for this critical final round.
Indian Rupee FAQs
The Indian Rupee (INR) is one of the most sensitive currencies to external factors. The price of Crude Oil (the country is highly dependent on imported Oil), the value of the US Dollar – most trade is conducted in USD – and the level of foreign investment, are all influential. Direct intervention by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in FX markets to keep the exchange rate stable, as well as the level of interest rates set by the RBI, are further major influencing factors on the Rupee.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) actively intervenes in forex markets to maintain a stable exchange rate, to help facilitate trade. In addition, the RBI tries to maintain the inflation rate at its 4% target by adjusting interest rates. Higher interest rates usually strengthen the Rupee. This is due to the role of the ‘carry trade’ in which investors borrow in countries with lower interest rates so as to place their money in countries’ offering relatively higher interest rates and profit from the difference.
Macroeconomic factors that influence the value of the Rupee include inflation, interest rates, the economic growth rate (GDP), the balance of trade, and inflows from foreign investment. A higher growth rate can lead to more overseas investment, pushing up demand for the Rupee. A less negative balance of trade will eventually lead to a stronger Rupee. Higher interest rates, especially real rates (interest rates less inflation) are also positive for the Rupee. A risk-on environment can lead to greater inflows of Foreign Direct and Indirect Investment (FDI and FII), which also benefit the Rupee.
Higher inflation, particularly, if it is comparatively higher than India’s peers, is generally negative for the currency as it reflects devaluation through oversupply. Inflation also increases the cost of exports, leading to more Rupees being sold to purchase foreign imports, which is Rupee-negative. At the same time, higher inflation usually leads to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) raising interest rates and this can be positive for the Rupee, due to increased demand from international investors. The opposite effect is true of lower inflation.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD looks consolidative around 1.1380
EUR/USD now seems to have embarked on a consolidative phase around the 1.1380 region on Monday, coming under pressure soon after hitting tops beyond 1.1400 earlier in the day. With President Trump’s decision to extend the deadline for the EU's 50% tariff to July 9, the USD gains support and the pair's potential for further gains remains limited.
GBP/USD sticks to the bid bias near 1.3560
While GBP/USD has corrected down after hitting new multi-year highs beyond 1.3600, it is still in positive territory around the 1.3550 area on Monday. The modest improvement in risk sentiment after US President Trump's decision to extend the EU tariff deadline has dampened Cable's prospective gains.
Gold hold on to higher ground above $3,330
Despite last week's significant climb, Gold has begun the week on the back foot, with gains restricted around $3,350 per troy ounce. The recent surge in market mood makes it difficult for XAU/USD to regain momentum. Monday is Memorial Day, thus financial markets in the United States will be closed.
Five Fundamentals for the week: Fast-moving trade war and FOMC Meeting Minutes stand out Premium
Trade headlines are set to continue rocking markets at unexpected times. The FOMC Meeting Minutes may shed more light on the central bank's concerns about inflation and unemployment.
Bitcoin rebounds to $109,000 as US-EU tariff delay helps sentiment recover
Bitcoin trades above $109,000 on Monday, recovering from Friday’s correction. Market sentiment improves as Trump’s EU tariff delay offers temporary relief, supporting risky assets.