USD Index struggles for direction around 105.80

- The index trades without direction below 106.00.
- Further tightening by the Fed is not entirely ruled out.
- Investors’ attention will be on US inflation tracked by the CPI.
The greenback, in terms of the USD Index (DXY), alternates gains with losses around 105.80 at the beginning of the week.
USD Index looks at yields and data
Last week’s strong rebound in the index seems to have met decent resistance around the 106.00 neighbourhood for the time being.
Furthermore, the bounce in the dollar was underpinned by the equally firm move higher in US yields, particularly on the short end of the curve, in response to increasing speculation of further tightening by the Federal Reserve.
On the latter, recent Fedspeak appears to bolster the tighter-for-longer stance from the Fed, a vision that comes in stark contrast to investors’ perception that the central bank is done hiking rates.
Looking at the US docket, markets’ attention is expected to be on the publication of US inflation figures gauged by the CPI and Producer Prices on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively, as well as Retail Sales.
What to look for around USD
The index seems to be struggling to surpass the 106.00 barrier so far at the beginning of the week, all amidst the multi-session recovery sparked following lows in the sub-105.00 region recorded earlier in the month.
In the meantime, the dollar appears to have regained some poise in response to recent hawkish Fedspeak and on the back of the broad-based good health of the US economy, while inflation is still running well above the Fed’s target.
Propping up an impasse of the Fed’s tightening campaign, however, emerges the continuation of some cooling of the US labour market, as per the latest prints from Nonfarm Payrolls in October (+150K jobs).
Key events in the US this week: Inflation Rate (Tuesday) – MBA Mortgage Applications, Producer Prices, Retail Sales, Business Inventories (Wednesday) - Initial Jobless Claims, Philly Fed Index, Industrial Production, NAHB Index, TC Flows (Thursday) – Building Permits, Housing Starts (Friday).
Eminent issues on the back boiler: Persistent debate over a soft or hard landing for the US economy. Speculation of rate cuts in early 2024. Geopolitical effervescence vs. Russia and China. Potential spread of the Middle East crisis to other regions.
USD Index relevant levels
Now, the index is down 0.05% at 105.75 and initial support is seen at 104.84 (monthly low November 6) ahead of 104.42 (weekly low September 11) and then 103.60 (200-day SMA). On the other hand, the breakout of 106.00 (weekly high November 10) could pave the way to a move to 106.88 (weekly high October 26) and finally 107.34 (2023 high October 3).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds to the 1.0700 area as Dollar weakens
EUR/USD bottomed at 1.0664 and then reversed to the upside, driven by a weaker US Dollar. The pair is approaching 1.1700 and has moved back into positive territory for the day, in a relatively calm trading session. Market participants are awaiting Eurozone growth and employment data and US CPI figures, which are due on Tuesday.
GBP/USD hits fresh daily highs above 1.2250
GBP/USD is hovering around 1.2250 on a quiet Monday. The pair printed a fresh daily high at 1.2259 on the back of Dollar weakness. Attention shifts toward UK employment figures and the critical US CPI data due on Tuesday.
Gold extended its monthly decline as investor stay away from safe-haven assets Premium
Spot Gold retains the sour tone, with XAU/USD extending its slide to $1,918.35 on Tuesday, its lowest in almost a month. Save-haven assets remain unattractive despite easing optimism, with the US Dollar up only against Gold and the JPY on a daily basis.
Bitcoin price drops below $37,000 ahead of US CPI
Bitcoin price touched the $37,900 level briefly on November 9 before retreating to $36,880 early on Monday. BTC price corrected lower, wiping out its weekend gains, as traders await US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data.
S&P 500 Forecast: Index moves sideways on Monday following two weeks of gains
The S&P 500 index opened lower on Monday following two weeks of index gains but has since moved flat. Despite Monday’s initial pullback, the week looks bright for investors after the index broke to a new higher high last Friday.