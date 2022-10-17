- The index kickstart the new trading week in an offered tone.
- US yields fade part of the recent rebound on Monday.
- The NY Empire State Manufacturing Index, short-term auctions are due later.
The greenback, in terms of the USD Index (DXY), gives away part of the optimism seen at the end of last week and slips back below the 113.00 neighbourhood on Monday.
USD Index looks to yields, risk trends
The index comes under some moderate downside pressure and probes the sub-113.00 zone at the beginning of the week in a context favourable to the risk complex, while declining yields also accompany the downtick in the buck.
Indeed, investors’ bias towards the riskier assets puts the dollar to the test and triggers the corrective move in the index against an unchanged macro scenario, where expectations of a 75 bps rate hike from the Fed at the November 2 meeting remain well anchored.
On the latter, CME Group’s FedWatch Tool sees the probability of a ¾ point raise at almost 97%.
In the US data space, the NY Empire State Manufacturing gauge and the Monthly Budget Statement will be in the limelight later in the NA session seconded by short-term bill auctions.
What to look for around USD
The dollar surrenders part of Friday’s advance amidst the resurgence of the appetite for the risk-linked galaxy at the beginning of a new trading week.
In the meantime, the firmer conviction of the Federal Reserve to keep hiking rates until inflation looks well under control regardless of a likely slowdown in the economic activity and some loss of momentum in the labour market continues to prop up the underlying positive tone in the index.
Looking at the more macro scenario, the greenback also appears bolstered by the Fed’s divergence vs. most of its G10 peers in combination with bouts of geopolitical effervescence and occasional re-emergence of risk aversion.
Key events in the US this week: NY Empire State Index, Monthly Budget Statement (Monday) – Industrial Production, NAHB Housing Market Index, TIC Flows (Tuesday) – MBA Mortgage Applications, Building Permits, Housing Starts, Fed Beige Book (Wednesday) – Initial Jobless Claims, Philly Fed Index, Existing Home Sales, CB Leading Index (Thursday).
Eminent issues on the back boiler: Hard/soft/softish? landing of the US economy. Prospects for further rate hikes by the Federal Reserve vs. speculation of a recession in the next months. Geopolitical effervescence vs. Russia and China. US-China persistent trade conflict.
USD Index relevant levels
Now, the index is retreating 0.29% at 112.97 and the breakdown of 110.05 (weekly low October 4) would open the door to 109.35 (weekly low September 20) and finally 107.68 (monthly low September 13). On the upside, the immediate hurdle comes at 113.88 (monthly high October 13) followed by 114.76 (2022 high September 28) and then 115.32 (May 2002 high).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD eases from 1.1300 ahead of UK's Hunt fiscal policy statement
GBP/USD is easing from near 1.1300, as bulls take a breather ahead of UK Chancellor Hunt's statement on the fiscal plan. Tory backbenchers brace to oust UK PM Truss. Bailey's hawkish comments back bulls amid a broadly weaker US dollar.
USD/JPY clings to gains above 148.50, Japan intervention on watch
USD/JPY is off the 32-year high, consolidating below 149.00 in early Europe. A light calendar and cautious optimism offer a sluggish start to the week. Fedspeak remains hawkish but all eyes remain on potential Japanese intervention.
EUR/USD: Mildly bid around mid-0.9700s as DXY retreats despite hawkish Fed wagers
EUR/USD is trading close to 0.9750, as bulls are trying to regain control in early Europe after a two-week downtrend. The pair cheers the broad US dollar weakness amid a sluggish start to the week. Buyers have a tough road ahead considering the optimism over Fed’s next move.
Gold approaches $1,670 hurdle despite hawkish central banks, recession woes
Gold price (XAU/USD) holds onto the week-start recovery from short-term key support as buyers flirt with the $1,650 heading into Monday’s European session. In doing so, the yellow metal prints the first daily gain in three while recovering from the three-week low.
These two things need to happen for Bitcoin price to flip bullish
Bitcoin price shows clear consolidation over the weekend with no volatility. However, with the Asian session waking up, things might start to get a little dicey as BTC lingers after a bearish move.