USD Index regains the smile and retargets 100.00

- The index bounces off lows around 99.60 on Friday.
- US yields give signs of life following the recent strong pullback.
- Advanced Consumer Sentiment will take centre stage later in the session.
The greenback, when measured by the USD Index (DXY), now manages to regain some upside traction and trade closer to the psychological barrier at 100.00.
USD Index meets support near 99.60
After bottoming out in the vicinity of 99.60 during early trade, the index now picks up pace and appears to have embarked on a potential challenge of the critical 100.00 region on Friday.
While the recent fierce sell-off dragged the greenback to levels last seen in early April 2022, expectations of another 25 bps rate hike by the Federal Reserve at its July 26 meeting remain firm.
However, the likelihood of extra rate raises beyond July now appear dwindled, particularly in response to the persistent disinflationary pressures as well as the downtrend in producer prices.
Later in the NA session, the salient event is expected to be the release of the advanced prints of the Michigan Consumer Sentiment for the month of July, along with Export/Import Prices.
What to look for around USD
The index remains under heavy pressure and attempts a tepid recovery with immediate target at the 100.00 region.
Meanwhile, the likelihood of another 25 bps hike at the Fed's upcoming meeting in July remains high and supported by the still tight US labour market and despite the persevering disinflationary pressures.
This view was further bolstered by comments from Fed Chief Powell at the June FOMC event, who referred to the July meeting as "live" and indicated that most of the Committee is prepared to resume the tightening campaign as early as next month.
Key events in the US this week:) Advanced Michigan Consumer Sentiment (Friday).
Eminent issues on the back boiler: Persistent debate over a soft/hard landing of the US economy. Terminal Interest rate near the peak vs. speculation of rate cuts in late 2023/early 2024. Geopolitical effervescence vs. Russia and China. US-China trade conflict.
USD Index relevant levels
Now, the index is up 0.13% at 99.91 and the breakout of 100.00 (round level) could open the door to 102.72 (55-dat SMA) and then 103.54 (weekly high June 30). On the downside, the next support emerges at 99.57 (2023 low July 13) followed by 97.68 (weekly low March 30 2022) and 95.17 (monthly low February 10 2022).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD defends 1.1200 despite US Dollar bounce
EUR/USD is defending 1.1200 in early European trading, retreating from 17-month highs set at 1.1244. The pair is losing upside traction, as the US Dollar attempts a bounce amid a cautious market mood and ahead of US consumer sentiment data.
GBP/USD remains pressured near 1.3100, US data eyed
GBP/USD is trading under pressure near 1.3100, having entered a phase in the European session. The pullback in the major is fuelled by a modest rebound in the US Dollar alongside the US Treasury bond yields, as traders gear up for a fresh set of US data.
Gold remains sideways around $1,960
Gold price is demonstrating a non-directional performance from Thursday after a stalwart rally to near $1,960.00. The precious metal has failed to capitalize on soft inflation and PPI June report, which cleared that households’ demand has turned subdued.
SEC responds to Court’s ruling about XRP not being a security
The US SEC has responded to the Court’s determination about XRP not being a security. The response comes after Judge Torres drew a line between token sales to institutional investors and the general public.
Calls for a Fed pause ring louder
After we had already seen the market react in a big way to Wednesday’s round of soft Consumer Price Index data, we got to see plunging producer prices on Thursday, well below forecast.