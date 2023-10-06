USD Index regains composure around 106.50 ahead of Payrolls

- The index manages to gather some upside traction.
- Bets for a rate hike in the latter part of the year dwindle.
- All the attention will be on the US jobs report.
The USD Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback vs. a bundle of its main competitors, looks bid around the 106.50 at the end of the week.
USD Index focuses on data
The index manages to regain some balance and leave behind two consecutive sessions of losses on Friday, regaining the 106.50 region and shifting its focus to another test of the 107.00 neighbourhood.
The recent knee-jerk in the index came pari passu with the equally marked correction in US yields across different maturities, as speculation of further tightening by the Federal Reserve before year-end appears to have been losing momentum as of late.
In the meantime, investors are expected to closely follow the release of the US labour market report, where the economy is expected to have created 170K jobs in September and the Unemployment Rate is projected to have receded to 3.7%.
Other than the US jobs report, the docket includes Consumer Credit Change figures and the speech by FOMC Governor C. Waller (permanent voter, hawk).
What to look for around USD
The dollar attempts a recovery after testing the contention area near 106.50, while th release of US Nonfarm Payrolls for the month of September will take centre stage later in the NA session.
In the meantime, support for the dollar keeps coming from the good health of the US economy, which at the same time appears underpinned by the renewed tighter-for-longer stance narrative from the Federal Reserve.
Key events in the US this week: Nonfarm Payrolls, Unemployment Rate, Consumer Credit Change (Friday).
Eminent issues on the back boiler: Persevering debate over a soft or hard landing for the US economy. Incipient speculation of rate cuts in early 2024. Geopolitical effervescence vs. Russia and China.
USD Index relevant levels
Now, the index is up 0.14% at 106.49 and a breakout of 107.34 (2023 high October 3) would open the door to 107.99 (weekly high November 21 2022) and finally 110.99 (high November 10 2022). On the downside, the next support emerges at 105.65 (low September 29) ahead of 104.42 (weekly low September 11) and then 103.16 (200-day SMA).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates around mid-1.0500s, US NFP in focus
EUR/USD is seen oscillating in a narrow trading band around 1.0550 heading into the European morning on Friday. The US Dollar is consolidating its two-day corrective decline amid a better mood and ahead of the key US payrolls data.
GBP/USD hovers below 1.2200 ahead of US employment data
GBP/USD looks to retrace recent gains, trading slightly lower around 1.2180 during the Asian session on Friday. However, the pair received upward support, which could be attributed to the correction in the US Dollar (USD) following the decline in US Bond yields.
Gold price stalls its declining trend ahead of the crucial US Nonfarm Payrolls data
Gold price edges higher during the Asian session on Friday and for now, seems to have snapped a nine-day losing streak around the $1,813 area, or a fresh seven-month low touched the previous day. Any meaningful upward move, however, still seems elusive.
Polygon price readies for a 20% climb as MATIC pulls back to correct June 2022 cycle
Polygon is attempting a recovery rally for the second time this year, trying to recoup the ground lost during the June 2022 cycle. MATIC could extend 20% to test the supply zone at $0.645, uptrend confirmation above $0.6757.
US September Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Analyzing Gold price's reaction to NFP surprises Premium
Nonfarm Payrolls in the US are forecast to increase by 170,000 in September. Gold is likely to react slightly stronger to an upbeat jobs report than a disappointing one. Gold price's inverse-correlation with NFP surprise weakens slightly by the fourth hour after the release.