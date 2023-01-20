  • The index keeps the range bound theme intact above 102.00.
  • The dollar appears supported by the YTD low near 101.80.

The index advances to 2-day highs and retests the mid-102.00s at the end of the week.

So far, the continuation of the side-lined mood looks the most likely scenario for the dollar in the very near term. In case bears regain the upper hand, the loss of the January low at 101.77 (January 16) should put a potential deeper drop to the May 2022 low around 101.30 (May 30) back on the investors’ radar prior to the psychological 100.00 level.

In the meantime, while below the 200-day SMA at 106.44 the outlook for the DXY should remain tilted to the negative side.

DXY daily chart

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 102.48
Today Daily Change 62
Today Daily Change % 0.39
Today daily open 102.08
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 103.49
Daily SMA50 104.56
Daily SMA100 107.67
Daily SMA200 106.79
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 102.49
Previous Daily Low 101.99
Previous Weekly High 103.95
Previous Weekly Low 101.99
Previous Monthly High 106.02
Previous Monthly Low 103.39
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 102.18
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 102.3
Daily Pivot Point S1 101.88
Daily Pivot Point S2 101.69
Daily Pivot Point S3 101.38
Daily Pivot Point R1 102.38
Daily Pivot Point R2 102.68
Daily Pivot Point R3 102.88

 

 

