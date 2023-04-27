USD Index Price Analysis: Further losses not ruled out

- DXY extends the consolidative phase for yet another session.
- Extra retracements could see the 101.00 region breached near term.
DXY alternates gains with losses in the low-101.00s on Thursday.
In the meantime, the index is expected to keep the choppy performance unchanged. The loss of the 101.00 region should spark further bouts of weakness to, initially, the 2023 lows in the 100.80/75 band (April 14).
Looking at the broader picture, while below the 200-day SMA, today at 106.10, the outlook for the index is expected to remain negative.
DXY daily chart
Dollar Index Spot
|Overview
|Today last price
|101.4
|Today Daily Change
|23
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.05
|Today daily open
|101.45
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|101.86
|Daily SMA50
|103.19
|Daily SMA100
|103.28
|Daily SMA200
|106.2
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|101.89
|Previous Daily Low
|101.01
|Previous Weekly High
|102.23
|Previous Weekly Low
|101.53
|Previous Monthly High
|105.89
|Previous Monthly Low
|101.92
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|101.35
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|101.56
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|101.01
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|100.57
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|100.13
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|101.89
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|102.33
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|102.77
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
US Dollar stays resilient despite disappointing GDP data – LIVE
The US Bureau of Economic Analysis reported on Thursday that the US economy expanded at an annual rate of 1.1% in Q1, compared to the market expectation. The uptick in the inflation component, however, seems to be helping the USD stay resilient against its rivals.
EUR/USD consolidates near 1.1050 ahead of key US data
EUR/USD is holding gains near 1.1050, consolidating the pullback from 13-month highs of 1.1095 on Thursday. The pair is underpinned by a broadly subdued US Dollar and cautious optimism. All eyes remain on the US advance Q1 GDP release for fresh trading impetus.
GBP/USD holds steady below 1.2500 as US Q1 GDP looms
GBP/USD is struggling to defend gains while trading below 1.2500 in the European session. The US Dollar stays on the back foot, as investors refrain from placing fresh bets ahead of the critical US Q1 GDP data release.
Gold clings to gains around $2,000 amid softer US Dollar, focus remains on US GDP
Gold price is holding its steady ascent in the European session. The bright metal retakes the $2,000 mark, helped by a defensive US Dollar but the upside remains capped due to the renewed advance in the US Treasury bond yields. US GDP awaited.
Uniswap rise in trading volume indicates strong growth in trader appetite for top DeFi products
Uniswap (UNI) decentralized exchange (DEX) breached the $1.5 trillion mark in trading volume metrics on April 24, signaling a new wave of bullishness on Web3 liquidity solutions among players in the digital asset sector.