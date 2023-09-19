USD Index Price Analysis: A drop to 104.40 emerges on the horizon

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
Share:
  • DXY extends the weekly retracement below 105.00.
  • Further south comes the weekly low near 104.40.

DXY has been shedding ground for the last three sessions and has opened the door to extra losses in the near term.

In case the corrective decline picks up further pace, the index could extend the drop to, initially, the weekly low of 104.42 (September 11). A sustained pullback below the latter could prompt the index to embark on a potential test of the critical 200-day SMA, today at 103.03.

While above the key 200-day SMA, the outlook for the index is expected to remain constructive.

DXY daily chart

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 104.96
Today Daily Change 39
Today Daily Change % -0.11
Today daily open 105.08
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 104.36
Daily SMA50 102.84
Daily SMA100 102.89
Daily SMA200 103.03
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 105.36
Previous Daily Low 105.02
Previous Weekly High 105.44
Previous Weekly Low 104.42
Previous Monthly High 104.44
Previous Monthly Low 101.74
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 105.15
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 105.23
Daily Pivot Point S1 104.95
Daily Pivot Point S2 104.82
Daily Pivot Point S3 104.62
Daily Pivot Point R1 105.28
Daily Pivot Point R2 105.49
Daily Pivot Point R3 105.62

 

 

Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD retreats below 1.0700 as USD rebounds

EUR/USD retreats below 1.0700 as USD rebounds

EUR/USD lost its recovery momentum and declined below 1.0700 in the American session on Tuesday. Disappointing housing data from the US weighed on the market sentiment, helping the US Dollar stage a rebound and causing the pair to start pushing lower.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD struggles to hold above 1.2400 amid cautious market stance

GBP/USD struggles to hold above 1.2400 amid cautious market stance

GBP/USD reversed its direction and dropped below 1.2400 after spending the early European session above that level. The negative shift seen in risk sentiment, as reflected by falling US stocks, provide a boost to the USD and weighs on the pair ahead of the key central bank events.

GBP/USD News

Gold retreats toward $1,930 as US yields edge higher

Gold retreats toward $1,930 as US yields edge higher

Gold price lost its traction and retreated toward $1,930 after rising to the $1,940 area earlier in the day. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield turned positive on the day above 4.3% in the early American session and didn't allow XAU/USD to gather bullish momentum.

Gold News

XRP price fights risk of decline, sustains above $0.50 despite NYDFS action

XRP price fights risk of decline, sustains above $0.50 despite NYDFS action

XRP price sustained above critical support at $0.50, fueling a recovery in the altcoin. The recent bearish catalysts in the market threatened the asset’s recovery.

Read more

$1 billion convertible senior notes send NIO shares tumbling

$1 billion convertible senior notes send NIO shares tumbling

Nio (NIO) stock has dropped 5.6% in premarket trading on Tuesday following the Chinese electric vehicle (EV) upstart’s announcement of $1 billion in senior convertible notes. 

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures