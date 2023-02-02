- The index remains well under pressure following the FOMC meeting.
- There is interim support near 100.80 so far, or 10-month lows.
DXY comes under extra selling pressure in the wake of the Fed’s decision on rates and retests the 100.80 region, or multi-month lows on Thursday.
In the near term, further losses appear in the pipeline while below the 3-month resistance line near 102.45. If the index manages to clear this region it could accelerate gains to the provisional 55-day SMA, today at 104.02.
Below this line, the dollar is expected to keep the short-term bearish bias unchanged and with the immediate target at the psychological 100.00 support.
In the longer run, while below the 200-day SMA at 106.45, the outlook for the index remains negative.
DXY daily chart
Dollar Index Spot
|Overview
|Today last price
|101.1
|Today Daily Change
|44
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.05
|Today daily open
|101.15
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|102.46
|Daily SMA50
|103.72
|Daily SMA100
|106.7
|Daily SMA200
|106.7
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|102.19
|Previous Daily Low
|101.04
|Previous Weekly High
|102.44
|Previous Weekly Low
|101.5
|Previous Monthly High
|105.63
|Previous Monthly Low
|101.5
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|101.47
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|101.75
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|100.73
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|100.31
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|99.57
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|101.88
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|102.61
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|103.03
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
BOE and ECB hike by 50 bps, eyes on Lagarde – LIVE
The Bank of England (BOE) and the European Central Bank (ECB) both decided to raise key rates by 50 bps in February as expected. As investors await ECB President Lagarde's comments on the policy outlook, EUR/USD continues to fluctuate at around 1.1000.
GBP/USD stays on the back foot near 1.2300 despite 50 bps BOE hike
GBP/USD failed to benefit from the Bank of England's decision to raise the policy rate by 50 basis points in February and retreated to the 1.2300 area. Governor Bailey's optimistic comments on the inflation outlook seem to be weighing on the Pound Sterling.
Gold holds steady near $1,950 despite retreating US yields
Gold price continues to fluctuate slightly above $1,950 on Thursday as investors assess the BOE's and the ECB's policy announcements. Although the 10-year US T-bond yield declined below 3.4%, the modest US Dollar strength limits XAU/USD's upside.
Altcoin ascension: MAGIC, Optimism and Stargate Finance rally 20% after Powell's comments
MAGIC, Optimism and Stargate Finance have rallied beyond 20% after the US Fed’s policy meeting on Wednesday. The rallies are facing crucial hurdles and could trigger a correction.
Meta Platforms (META) Stock Earnings and Forecast: Facebook parent rockets 20% afterhours
Well, well, well. It appears that Facebook and Instagram parent Meta Platforms (META) has duly mended its frayed relationship with Wall Street.