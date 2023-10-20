USD Index: Losses below 105.50 would suggest a bit more softness ahead – Scotiabank

US Dollar trades mixed to lower on the day as US yields slip. Economists at Scotiabank analyze Greenback’s outlook.
Weaker tone in the USD since the late September peak
On the charts, the soft close for the US Dollar Index (DXY) on Thursday underscores the slightly weaker tone in the USD overall since the late September peak in the index.
Losses below 105.50 would suggest a bit more softness ahead.
See: Dollar is likely to have a hard time making further gains – Commerzbank
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays in daily range below 1.0600
EUR/USD continues to trade in a tight channel slightly below 1.0600 on Friday. In the absence of high-impact data releases, the cautious market stance helps the US Dollar hold its ground and makes it difficult for the pair to gain traction.
GBP/USD extends losses toward 1.2100 after UK Retail Sales
GBP/USD is losing further ground, closing in on 1.2100 after the UK Retail Sales data disappointed with -0.9% MoM in September. Escalating Middle East tensions continue to lend support to the US Dollar, weighing on the pair.
Gold price extends gains as Middle East tensions escalate, Powell endorses neutral policy
Gold price (XAU/USD) rose sharply as Middle East tensions kept escalating and the Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell endorsed a stable interest rate policy in his speech on Thursday.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls can make or break 2023 rally
Bitcoin (BTC) price produced a lower low on August 28 on the weekly time frame. This move came after a sustained uptrend throughout 2023, which yielded 91.50% year-to-date returns.
Upcoming major country central bank interest rate decision
Canada's CPI dropped from 4% in August to 3.8% in September. The Bank of Canada's upcoming rate decision is crucial, leaving room for potential hikes amid persistent inflationary pressures.