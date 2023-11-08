USD Index extends its recover and targets 106.00, focus on Powell

- The index pushes harder and approaches 106.00.
- US yields trade in a mixed tone so far on Wednesday.
- Chair Powell speaks later in the NA session.
The greenback extends its weekly bounce and approaches the key 106.00 yardstick when gauged by the USD Index (DXY) on Wednesday.
USD Index looks firmer ahead of Powell
The index moves higher and builds on the weekly recovery near the 106.00 region on the back of further loss of momentum in the risk-associated universe and the so far lack of clear direction in US yields.
In the meantime, investors are expected to closely follow Chief Powell’s comments later in the session, particularly against the current contrasting backdrop of rising speculation of a pause in the Fed’s normalization programme and Fedspeak leaving the door open to potential extra tightening in the short-term horizon.
In the US data space, Mortgage Applications tracked by MBA are due in the first turn seconded by Wholesale Inventories. In addition, NY Fed J. Williams (permanent voter, centrist), FOMC Governor M. Barr (permanent voter, centrist) and FOMC Governor P. Jefferson (permanent voter, centrist) area all due to speak.
What to look for around USD
The index continues to recoup ground lost and trades closer to the key barrier at 106.00 so far on Wednesday.
In the meantime, the dollar loses some composure despite the broad-based good health of the US economy and the inflation still running above the Fed’s target, while further cooling of the US labour market now appear to underpin a protracted impasse in the Fed’s current restrictive stance.
Key events in the US this week: MBA Mortgage Applications, Wholesale Inventories, Chair Powell (Wednesday) - Initial Jobless Claims, Chair Powell (Thursday) – Flash Michigan Consumer Sentiment (Friday).
Eminent issues on the back boiler: Persistent debate over a soft or hard landing for the US economy. Speculation of rate cuts in early 2024. Geopolitical effervescence vs. Russia and China. Potential spread of the Middle East crisis to other regions.
USD Index relevant levels
Now, the index is up 0.21% at 105.73 and the breakout of 106.88 (weekly high October 26) could expose 107.34 (2023 high October 3) and finally 107.99 (weekly high November 21 2022). On the other hand, initial support is seen at 104.84 (monthly low November 6) ahead of 104.42 (weekly low September 11) and then 103.55 (200-day SMA).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
