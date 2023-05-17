USD Index extends gains to multi-week tops and approaches 103.00

- The index extends the bid bias near 103.00 on Wednesday.
- The debt ceiling issue remains in centre stage as driver of sentiment.
- Mortgage Applications, housing data next on tap in the docket.
The greenback, in terms of the USD Index (DXY), adds to Tuesday’s gains and revisits the area of multi-week highs in the 102.80/90 region on Wednesday.
USD Index now looks at 103.00 and above
The index advances for the second session in a row and flirts with the key resistance area of 102.80 on the back of subdued price action in the risk-linked galaxy and the so far lack of direction in the US bonds market.
While the risk aversion continues to dominate the mood among investors, there seems to be a spark of optimism regarding the solution of the debt ceiling issue in the next few days, as emerged from Tuesday’s bipartisan discussions.
From the Fed’s universe, expectations of an impasse of the hiking cycle at the June event appear so far steady despite persistent hawkish narrative from policy makers, particularly when it comes to the stubbornly elevated inflation. On this, Atlanta Fed R. Bostic said late on Tuesday that the Fed is expected to face a big pressure in an scenario of higher unemployment and stick inflation.
Back to the US docket, the housing sector will be in the limelight amidst the release of usual weekly MBA Mortgage Applications, Building Permits and Housing Starts.
What to look for around USD
The index returns to the area of 5-week highs in the 102.75/80 band amidst further weakness in the appetite for the risk complex.
The index seems to be facing downward pressure in light of the recent indication that the Fed will probably pause its normalization process in the near future. That said, the future direction of monetary policy will be determined by the performance of key fundamentals (employment and prices mainly).
Favouring an impasse by the Fed appears the persevering disinflation – despite consumer prices remain well above the target – incipient cracks in the labour market, the loss of momentum in the economy and rising uncertainty surrounding the US banking sector.
Key events in the US this week: MBA Mortgage Applications, Building Permits, Housing Starts (Wednesday) – Philly Fed Index, Initial Jobless Claims, CB Leading Index, Existing Home Sales (Thursday) – Fed J. Powel (Friday).
Eminent issues on the back boiler: Persistent debate over a soft/hard landing of the US economy. Terminal Interest rate near the peak vs. speculation of rate cuts in late 20223. Fed’s pivot. Geopolitical effervescence vs. Russia and China. US-China trade conflict.
USD Index relevant levels
Now, the index is up 0.23% at 102.82 and the break above 103.05 (monthly high April 3) could open the door to 105.80 (200-day SMA) and then 105.88 (2023 high March 8). On the downside, the next support emerges at 101.01 (weekly low April 26) prior to 100.78 (2023 low April 14) and finally 100.00 (psychological level).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds toward 1.0850 as US Dollar loses momentum amid risk appetite Premium
The US Dollar lost momentum amid a rally in equity prices, helping the EUR/USD trim losses. The pair rose from weekly lows near 1.0800 toward the 1.0850; after finding support above the 100-day SMA. Still, the Euro is headed to the lowest daily close since late March.
GBP/USD off weekly lows, but unable to hold above 1.2500
GBP/USD managed to erase its daily losses and rose to 1.2510 before pulling back below 1.2500. Earlier, the pair had hit a multi-week low near 1.2420. The improving risk sentiment weighed on the US Dollar, which turned negative during the American session.
Gold: Bears maintain the pressure, $1,969.20 next in line Premium
Spot Gold extended its weekly decline to $1,974.99 a troy ounce, its lowest for May, bouncing just modestly after Wall Street’s opening and trading around $1,980.
Ordinals and BRC-20 tokens might end up driving Bitcoin price to $20,000
Bitcoin Ordinals, which enabled the possibility of creating NFTs on the world’s biggest cryptocurrency network, is starting to weigh on the network.
Target (TGT) Stock Earnings News: Profits beat the Street, but revenue remains flat
Target reported an impressive first quarter earnings beat early Wednesday, but shares barely budged as revenue grew just 0.6% from a year earlier.