USD Index comes under pressure and returns to 103.60

- The index abandons the area of recent peaks above 104.00.
- Expectations of interest rate cuts by the Fed remain in place.
- US markets celebrate Thanksgiving Day on Thursday.
The greenback, in terms of the USD Index (DXY), now faces some selling pressure following Wednesday’s tops past 104.00 the figure.
USD Index meets some initial resistance around 104.20
Some selling bias kicks in around the greenback and forces the index to give away part of Wednesday’s uptick to the 104.20 zone, an area also coincident with the provisional 100-day SMA.
There is no news on the monetary policy front, where investors continue to see the Federal Reserve starting to reduce its interest rates at some point in the spring of 2024.
In addition, US markets will be closed due to the Thanksgiving Day holiday and this is expected to weigh on usual volatility and affect trading conditions.
What to look for around USD
So far, the rebound in the index seems to have met an initial obstacle around the 104.20 region.
Looking at the broader picture, the dollar appears depressed against the backdrop of rising speculation of probable interest rate cuts in H1 2024, all in response to further disinflationary pressures and the gradual cooling of the labour market.
Some support for the greenback, however, still emerges the resilience of the US economy as well as a persistent hawkish narrative from some Fed rate setters.
Key events in the US this week: S&P Global Flash Manufacturing/ Services PMIs (Friday).
USD Index relevant levels
Now, the index is down 0.25% at 103.61 and faces immediate contention at 103.17 (monthly low November 21) ahead of 102.93 (weekly low August 30) and then the psychological 100.00 threshold. On the upside, the breakout of 104.21 (weekly high November 22) could expose a move to 106.00 (weekly high November 10) and finally 106.88 (weekly high October 26).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
