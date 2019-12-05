USD/IDR Technical Analysis: Sellers look for entry below monthly trendline, 50-DMA

- USD/IDR registers the third day of declines.
- Mid-November lows will be on bear’s radar during further declines.
- Buyers will wait unless clearing 50% Fibonacci retracement of August-September fall.
USD/IDR drops to 14,090 by the press time of early Thursday in Asia. The pair is on the third day of losing streak but stays above near-term key support confluence.
Unless providing a clear break below 14,087/85 area including a month-long rising support line and 50-Day Simple Moving Average (DMA), prices can keep the monthly upward trajectory that leads to 50% Fibonacci retracement level of 14,130.
It’s worth mentioning that 61.8% Fibonacci retracement near 14,180 and October top close to 14,215 will be the Bull’s favorite during pair’s rise past-14,130.
On the contrary, a daily closing below 14,085 could drag prices to multiple lows marked in mid-November around 14,030 ahead of shifting focus to 14,000 round-figure.
Further, the November month low near 13,965 and September bottom close to 13,910 could lure bears afterward.
USD/IDR daily chart
Trend: Pullback expected
additional imortant levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|14094.3
|Today Daily Change
|-0.7000
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.00%
|Today daily open
|14095
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|14088.8056
|Daily SMA50
|14100.8462
|Daily SMA100
|14119.5951
|Daily SMA200
|14167.3586
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|14162
|Previous Daily Low
|14090.5
|Previous Weekly High
|14296.292
|Previous Weekly Low
|13896.3
|Previous Monthly High
|14296.292
|Previous Monthly Low
|13896.3
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|14117.813
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|14134.687
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|14069.6667
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|14044.3333
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|13998.1667
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|14141.1667
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|14187.3333
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|14212.6667
