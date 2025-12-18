TRENDING:
GBP/JPY nudges higher after BoE cut, BoJ decision in focus

  • GBP/JPY edges higher as markets digest the Bank of England’s policy decision.
  • BoE delivers a 25 bps rate cut, but a narrow 5-4 vote tempers dovish expectations.
  • Focus turns to the BoJ, with a rate hike to 0.75% widely anticipated on Friday.
Vishal ChaturvediVishal ChaturvediFXStreet

The British Pound (GBP) strengthens against the Japanese Yen (JPY) on Thursday in the initial reaction to the Bank of England’s (BoE) monetary policy announcement. At the time of writing, GBP/JPY trades around 208.40, edging modestly higher after finding support near an intraday low of 207.87.

As widely expected, the BoE cut its policy rate by 25 basis points to 3.75%, though the decision was not unanimous. The vote split 5–4, with four policymakers preferring to keep rates unchanged at 4.00%, underscoring lingering divisions within the Monetary Policy Committee.

In its Monetary Policy Summary, the BoE said the extent of further easing will depend on how the inflation outlook evolves, noting that the overall restrictiveness of policy has already declined after 150 basis points of rate cuts since August 2024. While policymakers continue to see scope for rates to move lower over time, they cautioned that future easing decisions are becoming a “closer call.”

Traders interpreted the decision as less dovish than the headline rate cut might suggest, with the narrow 5-4 split and policymakers’ caution on further easing tempering expectations for an aggressive easing cycle. As a result, market pricing shifted modestly, with investors paring back bets on additional BoE rate cuts, now seeing around 39 basis points of easing priced in for next year, down from roughly 69 basis points a day earlier.

Attention now shifts to the Bank of Japan’s (BoJ) interest rate decision on Friday, where policymakers are widely expected to raise the policy rate to 0.75% from 0.50%.

Pound Sterling Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies today. British Pound was the strongest against the New Zealand Dollar.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD0.19%0.00%0.05%0.05%-0.03%0.21%-0.03%
EUR-0.19%-0.19%-0.15%-0.14%-0.22%0.02%-0.22%
GBP-0.01%0.19%0.04%0.04%-0.04%0.20%-0.04%
JPY-0.05%0.15%-0.04%-0.01%-0.08%0.14%-0.08%
CAD-0.05%0.14%-0.04%0.00%-0.07%0.14%-0.08%
AUD0.03%0.22%0.04%0.08%0.07%0.24%-0.00%
NZD-0.21%-0.02%-0.20%-0.14%-0.14%-0.24%-0.24%
CHF0.03%0.22%0.04%0.08%0.08%0.00%0.24%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).

Author

Vishal Chaturvedi

I am a macro-focused research analyst with over four years of experience covering forex and commodities market. I enjoy breaking down complex economic trends and turning them into clear, actionable insights that help traders stay ahead of the curve.

More from Vishal Chaturvedi
