USD/IDR technical analysis: Sellers keep luring around 6-day old resistance-line

- USD/IDR trails a week-long descending trend-line.
- 14,160/50 and 200-DMA become crucial downside supports.
USD/IDR takes another turn from a six-day-old resistance-line as it declines to 14,260 during Wednesday’s Asian session.
The quote can take a halt near 50% Fibonacci retracement of July-August upside, at 14,233, ahead of visiting the key 14,160/50 support-zone including 13-day long horizontal-line and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement.
In a case prices slip below 14,150, 200-day simple moving average (DMA) at 14,118 can question sellers targeting 14,000 round-figure.
Meanwhile, pair’s successful run-up beyond 14,340 resistance-line can trigger fresh rally towards 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of 14,418 whereas 14,443 and 14,583 could entertain buyers afterward.
USD/IDR 4-hour chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|14260.05
|Today Daily Change
|1.0000
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01%
|Today daily open
|14259.05
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|14185.25
|Daily SMA50
|14145.463
|Daily SMA100
|14199.507
|Daily SMA200
|14237.003
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|14341.3
|Previous Daily Low
|14234
|Previous Weekly High
|14363.5
|Previous Weekly Low
|14155.05
|Previous Monthly High
|14240
|Previous Monthly Low
|13884
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|14274.9886
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|14300.3114
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|14214.9333
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|14170.8167
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|14107.6333
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|14322.2333
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|14385.4167
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|14429.5333
