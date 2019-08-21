USD/IDR technical analysis: Sellers keep luring around 6-day old resistance-line

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/IDR trails a week-long descending trend-line.
  • 14,160/50 and 200-DMA become crucial downside supports.

USD/IDR takes another turn from a six-day-old resistance-line as it declines to 14,260 during Wednesday’s Asian session.

The quote can take a halt near 50% Fibonacci retracement of July-August upside, at 14,233, ahead of visiting the key 14,160/50 support-zone including 13-day long horizontal-line and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement.

In a case prices slip below 14,150, 200-day simple moving average (DMA) at 14,118 can question sellers targeting 14,000 round-figure.

Meanwhile, pair’s successful run-up beyond 14,340 resistance-line can trigger fresh rally towards 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of 14,418 whereas 14,443 and 14,583 could entertain buyers afterward.

USD/IDR 4-hour chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 14260.05
Today Daily Change 1.0000
Today Daily Change % 0.01%
Today daily open 14259.05
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 14185.25
Daily SMA50 14145.463
Daily SMA100 14199.507
Daily SMA200 14237.003
Levels
Previous Daily High 14341.3
Previous Daily Low 14234
Previous Weekly High 14363.5
Previous Weekly Low 14155.05
Previous Monthly High 14240
Previous Monthly Low 13884
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 14274.9886
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 14300.3114
Daily Pivot Point S1 14214.9333
Daily Pivot Point S2 14170.8167
Daily Pivot Point S3 14107.6333
Daily Pivot Point R1 14322.2333
Daily Pivot Point R2 14385.4167
Daily Pivot Point R3 14429.5333

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD: Ends five-day losing streak, but bias remains bearish

EUR/USD: Ends five-day losing streak, but bias remains bearish

EUR/USD gained 0.19% on Wednesday, snapping a five-day losing streak, however, the outlook remains bearish as the pair is trading well below the former support-turned-resistance of 1.1162 (Aug. 12 low).

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD losses upside momentum at the start of the key day

GBP/USD losses upside momentum at the start of the key day

While optimism surrounding soft Brexit helped the GBP/USD pair to rise on the previous day, the Cable retraces to 1.2165 amid initial Wednesday morning in Asia. The UK PM’s visit to Germany will be closely observed.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY: Dollar's progress stalls on softer US yields and weakness in stocks

USD/JPY: Dollar's progress stalls on softer US yields and weakness in stocks

The USD/JPY snapped a three-day winning streak on Tuesday with a bearish engulfing candle, as the US treasury yields fell. Notably, the US two-year Treasury yields dropped from 1.52% to 1.49% on Tuesday and the benchmark 10-year yield from 1.59% to 1.55%.

USD/JPY News

Gold: Bulls cheer pullback from 10-day EMA

Gold: Bulls cheer pullback from 10-day EMA

Following its successful bounce off 10-day exponential moving average (EMA), Gold takes the bids to $1507 during the early Asian session on Wednesday. The yellow metal now heads to Friday’s high around $1528 ahead of questioning the monthly top surrounding $1535.

Gold News

FOMC Minutes July 30-31 Meeting Preview: The Fed vs the markets

FOMC Minutes July 30-31 Meeting Preview: The Fed vs the markets

The Fed policy that switched to neutral in Jan completed the circle last month with first decrease in the base rate in more than a decade from a 2.50% upper target to 2.25%. Markets expect a second cut at the September 18th FOMC.

Read more

MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures

partner brokers in your location

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  