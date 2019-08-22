USD/IDR technical analysis: On a defensive below immediate resistance-line, eyes 50-day EMA, 61.8% Fibo.

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/IDR remains on a back foot lobe seven-day old falling trend-line.
  • 50-day EMA, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement gain sellers’ attention.
  • MACD, RSI signal further weakness.

With the key technical indicators limiting the USD/IDR pair’s moves, the quote seesaws near 14,230 during early Thursday.

In addition to the downward sloping trend-line since August 13 limiting the pair’s immediate upside, at 14,333, gradually declining 14-bar relative strength index (RSI) and 12-bar moving average convergence and divergence (MACD) also portrays the pair’s weakness.

As a result, chances of its declines to 50-day exponential moving average (EMA) level around 14,180 and then a following drop to 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of July-August upside, at 14,150, can well be anticipated.

During the pair’s south-run past-14,150, 14,000 and July 19 low near 13,880 gains sellers’ attention.

Alternatively, an upside break of 14,333 resistance-line can trigger fresh increase towards 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level close to 14,420 whereas monthly high near 14,580 will lure bulls then after.

USD/IDR daily chart

Trend: Bearish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 14227.5
Today Daily Change -1.0500
Today Daily Change % -0.01%
Today daily open 14228.55
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 14197.7025
Daily SMA50 14143.174
Daily SMA100 14200.1725
Daily SMA200 14234.1957
Levels
Previous Daily High 14330.1
Previous Daily Low 14213.05
Previous Weekly High 14363.5
Previous Weekly Low 14155.05
Previous Monthly High 14240
Previous Monthly Low 13884
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 14257.7631
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 14285.3869
Daily Pivot Point S1 14184.3667
Daily Pivot Point S2 14140.1833
Daily Pivot Point S3 14067.3167
Daily Pivot Point R1 14301.4167
Daily Pivot Point R2 14374.2833
Daily Pivot Point R3 14418.4667

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

Dollar ticks higher as most Fed officials see cuts as a mid-cycle adjustment

Dollar ticks higher as most Fed officials see cuts as a mid-cycle adjustment

The Minutes of the latest Federal Reserve meeting are out, giving the greenback a modest lift against most major rivals. Policymakers concerned about the efficacy of QE. EUR/USD trading below 1.1100.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD: Struggles between 10/21-DMA amid bullish MACD

GBP/USD: Struggles between 10/21-DMA amid bullish MACD

Despite reversing from the 21-day simple moving average (DMA), GBP/USD remains above 10-DMA as it trades near 1.2134 during Asian session on Thursday. Supporting the pair’s upside is a bullish signal by 12-bar MACD.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY weaker near 106.50, focus on T-yields ahead of Powell

USD/JPY weaker near 106.50, focus on T-yields ahead of Powell

USD/JPY trades weaker near the 106.50 level, tracking the negative S&P 500 futures and a cautious sentiment on the Asian equities, as attention shifts from the FOMC minutes to the Fed's Powell speech for fresh direction. 

USD/JPY News

Gold: Trapped in a symmetrical triangle

Gold: Trapped in a symmetrical triangle

Gold is trapped in a narrowing price or a symmetrical triangle pattern, according to the 4-hour chart. The yellow metal rose to a six-year high of $1,353 per Oz on Aug. 13 and has charted lower highs and higher lows ever since.

Gold News

The Fed Minutes are Out, but Does It Matter?

The Fed Minutes are Out, but Does It Matter?

The FOMC July 31st Minutes were released earlier today and the collective market seems to think the minutes are less dovish than expected! Gold was volatile right before the release.

Read more

MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures

partner brokers in your location

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  