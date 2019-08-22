USD/IDR technical analysis: On a defensive below immediate resistance-line, eyes 50-day EMA, 61.8% Fibo.

- USD/IDR remains on a back foot lobe seven-day old falling trend-line.
- 50-day EMA, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement gain sellers’ attention.
- MACD, RSI signal further weakness.
With the key technical indicators limiting the USD/IDR pair’s moves, the quote seesaws near 14,230 during early Thursday.
In addition to the downward sloping trend-line since August 13 limiting the pair’s immediate upside, at 14,333, gradually declining 14-bar relative strength index (RSI) and 12-bar moving average convergence and divergence (MACD) also portrays the pair’s weakness.
As a result, chances of its declines to 50-day exponential moving average (EMA) level around 14,180 and then a following drop to 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of July-August upside, at 14,150, can well be anticipated.
During the pair’s south-run past-14,150, 14,000 and July 19 low near 13,880 gains sellers’ attention.
Alternatively, an upside break of 14,333 resistance-line can trigger fresh increase towards 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level close to 14,420 whereas monthly high near 14,580 will lure bulls then after.
USD/IDR daily chart
Trend: Bearish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|14227.5
|Today Daily Change
|-1.0500
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01%
|Today daily open
|14228.55
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|14197.7025
|Daily SMA50
|14143.174
|Daily SMA100
|14200.1725
|Daily SMA200
|14234.1957
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|14330.1
|Previous Daily Low
|14213.05
|Previous Weekly High
|14363.5
|Previous Weekly Low
|14155.05
|Previous Monthly High
|14240
|Previous Monthly Low
|13884
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|14257.7631
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|14285.3869
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|14184.3667
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|14140.1833
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|14067.3167
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|14301.4167
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|14374.2833
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|14418.4667
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
Dollar ticks higher as most Fed officials see cuts as a mid-cycle adjustment
The Minutes of the latest Federal Reserve meeting are out, giving the greenback a modest lift against most major rivals. Policymakers concerned about the efficacy of QE. EUR/USD trading below 1.1100.
GBP/USD: Struggles between 10/21-DMA amid bullish MACD
Despite reversing from the 21-day simple moving average (DMA), GBP/USD remains above 10-DMA as it trades near 1.2134 during Asian session on Thursday. Supporting the pair’s upside is a bullish signal by 12-bar MACD.
USD/JPY weaker near 106.50, focus on T-yields ahead of Powell
USD/JPY trades weaker near the 106.50 level, tracking the negative S&P 500 futures and a cautious sentiment on the Asian equities, as attention shifts from the FOMC minutes to the Fed's Powell speech for fresh direction.
Gold: Trapped in a symmetrical triangle
Gold is trapped in a narrowing price or a symmetrical triangle pattern, according to the 4-hour chart. The yellow metal rose to a six-year high of $1,353 per Oz on Aug. 13 and has charted lower highs and higher lows ever since.
The Fed Minutes are Out, but Does It Matter?
The FOMC July 31st Minutes were released earlier today and the collective market seems to think the minutes are less dovish than expected! Gold was volatile right before the release.