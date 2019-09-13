USD/IDR technical analysis: 23.6% Fibo. challenges recent pullback

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/IDR bounces off July lows but remains below 23.6% Fibonacci retracement.
  • 21-day EMA, 38.2% Fibonacci retracement confluences becomes short-term key resistance.

Even after bouncing off July month bottom, the USD/IDR pair fails to successfully cross 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of April-June downpour as it trades near 13,920 during the Asian session on Friday.

While oversold conditions of 14-day relative strength index (RSI) questions that pair’s further declines below July month low surrounding 13,880, an extended south-run might not hesitate to visit yearly bottom surrounding 13,750.

On the upside, pair’s sustained rise beyond 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level around 13,980 offers immediate resistance, a break of which can propel prices to Tuesday’s low near 14,070.

However, 21-day exponential moving average (EMA) and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement, at 14,110/15, could restrict pair’s advances past-14,070, if not then a run-up towards monthly top surrounding 14,275 can’t be denied.

USD/IDR daily chart

Trend: pullback expected

additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 13920.5
Today Daily Change 6.0000
Today Daily Change % 0.04%
Today daily open 13914.5
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 14169.03
Daily SMA50 14130.886
Daily SMA100 14206.2745
Daily SMA200 14205.8335
Levels
Previous Daily High 14112.4
Previous Daily Low 13883
Previous Weekly High 14276.5
Previous Weekly Low 14030.05
Previous Monthly High 14582.9
Previous Monthly Low 14075
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 13970.6308
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 14024.7692
Daily Pivot Point S1 13827.5333
Daily Pivot Point S2 13740.5667
Daily Pivot Point S3 13598.1333
Daily Pivot Point R1 14056.9333
Daily Pivot Point R2 14199.3667
Daily Pivot Point R3 14286.3333

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD: Bullish outside day favors a rise to 1.11

EUR/USD: Bullish outside day favors a rise to 1.11

EUR/USD's daily chart shows a bullish outside day candlestick pattern. On Thursday, the currency pair hit a high and low of 1.1087 and 1.0927, respectively, before ending the day with gains at 1.10635. Key indicators are also flashing bullish signals, adding credence to the candlestick arrangement. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD: Struggles between 50-DMA and 1.2380/85 supply-zone

GBP/USD: Struggles between 50-DMA and 1.2380/85 supply-zone

GBP/USD holds the title of least volatile major currency pair as it trades near 1.2330 during the Asian session on Friday. The pair has been choppy off-late with 50 DMA limiting the quote’s downside around 1.2275.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY: Bulls taking on fresh highs at 108.20 in Tokyo open

USD/JPY: Bulls taking on fresh highs at 108.20 in Tokyo open

Overnight, USD/JPY initially dipped to 107.52 as US yields fell after the European Central Bank's announcements but then recovered as risk sentiment improved and has rallied to score yet another six-week high at 108.20 in Asia today.

USD/JPY News

Gold remains below $1500 as US-China goodwill efforts regain market attention

Gold remains below $1500 as US-China goodwill efforts regain market attention

Following the ECB decision and US CPI-led crazy Thursday, Gold prices stays on the back foot while taking rounds to $1,498 during Friday’s Asian session. US-China trade optimism regains market attention off-late.

Gold News

US Retail Sales Preview: Consumer confidence equals sales

US Retail Sales Preview: Consumer confidence equals sales

Retail sales are projected to rise 0.2% in August following July’s 0.7% increase. Sales minus automobiles are expected to add 0.1% after the prior increase of 1.0%. Decline to come after strong June and July numbers.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures