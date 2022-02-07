USD/IDR Price News: Rupiah pares losses around $14,400 on upbeat Q4 Indonesia GDP

- USD/IDR extends pullback from intraday top, probes three-day uptrend.
- Indonesia Q4 GDP rose past market forecast, prior to 5.02%.
- Traders take a breather as mixed sentiment, light calendar confuse traders after a volatile week.
USD/IDR justifies upbeat Indonesia Q4 GDP release by easing to $14,400 during early Monday in Europe. Even so, the Indonesia rupiah (IDR) pair remains directionless amid mixed clues and a light calendar elsewhere.
Indonesia’s Q4 GDP crossed 4.9% market forcasts and 3.51% previous readouts to 5.2% YoY figures. Reuters quote high commodity prices and the loosening of anti-virus curbs as the key catalysts for the Asian nation’s upbeat GDP figures.
Alternatively, the US dollar also struggles to keep Friday’s rebound as the US Treasury yields retreat from a two-year high amid indecision over the US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) next move.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) rebounded from a three-week low after the monthly employment data release from the US. That said, the headline Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) rose by 467K versus the median forecast for a 150K rise and 510K revised prior while the Unemployment Rate rose to 4.0% from 3.9% in December, compared to expectations for a no-change figure. It’s worth noting, however, that the U6 Underemployment Rate extended the south-run to 7.1% from 7.3% previous readouts. Also encouraging was Average Hourly Earnings that jumped strongly to 5.7% versus 4.9%.
However, sluggish figures of inflation expectations, as measured by the 10-year breakeven inflation rate per the St. Louis Federal Reserve (FRED) data, tested Fed hawks afterward.
Even so, geopolitical tension linked to Russia and macro fears of inflation keeps the DXY on the front foot ahead of Thursday’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) for January. Additionally, Fedspeak and geopolitics are extra catalysts to determine USD/IDR moves, not to forget China’s reaction to the macro changes that happened during its Lunar New Year holidays.
Technical analysis
Unless crossing a three-month-old horizontal area surrounding $14,455-40, USD/IDR remains on the seller’s radar with the 200-DMA level near $14,335-30 acting as immediate support.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|14399.5
|Today Daily Change
|-3.6500
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03%
|Today daily open
|14403.15
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|14344.9925
|Daily SMA50
|14331.99
|Daily SMA100
|14287.79
|Daily SMA200
|14332.1742
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|14441.95
|Previous Daily Low
|14357.5
|Previous Weekly High
|14441.95
|Previous Weekly Low
|14296.45
|Previous Monthly High
|14450.8
|Previous Monthly Low
|14185.25
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|14409.6901
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|14389.7599
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|14359.7833
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|14316.4167
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|14275.3333
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|14444.2333
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|14485.3167
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|14528.6833
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bulls firming, eyes on M-formation neckline before 1.1410 break
EUR/USD is under pressure in the opening session this week, with China returning from holiday's and digesting another bumpy ride on Wall Street on Friday due to upbeat economic data in the form of Nonfarm Payrolls surprises.
GBP/USD: Sellers need validation from 100-DMA
GBP/USD remains pressured towards the key moving average, keeping Friday’s pullback. Steady RSI, failures to cross 21-DMA, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement favor sellers. Bulls remain worried until witnessing upside break of 1.3630.
Gold bulls firm Asia, eyes on daily trendline support
The week has started out bullish for gold with the concerns over Russia planted by US officials o the weekend. Appetite for safe-havens amid Russian tensions could be a driving force for the time being, but the NFP data from Friday.
Lawyer representing XRP holders says this is what the SEC could do next, Ripple price jumps
John Deaton, a lawyer presenting 64,000 XRP holders has shared his view on the latest turn in the SEC v. Ripple case. The lawyer suggests that the unsealed emails and notes were “barely relevant.” XRP price could be headed for $0.75 next.
US Nonfarm Payrolls provide a January surprise: Treasury rates soar Premium
Job creation shifted into high gear in January and December despite rampant Omicron cases that appear to have sent people home sick without causing any employment losses. Dow falls, S&P 500 and NASDAQ rise despite rate prospects.