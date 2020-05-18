USD/IDR Price News: Indonesian rupiah struggles for direction near two-week low

  • USD/IDR recovers from two-week low amid oversold RSI conditions.
  • Sustained trading below 50-day SMA, the monthly resistance line keeps bears hopeful.
  • 100-day SMA adds to the support below the month’s low.

USD/IDR bounces off a two-week low of 14,863 ahead of the European session on Monday. Even so, short-term falling trendline, as well as a sustained trading below 50-day SMA and monthly resistance line, keeps sellers hopeful.

Though, oversold RSI conditions favor the pair’s pullback moves, which in turn push buyers for fresh entries on the break of 14,885 immediate resistance line.

However, a confluence of 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of March month upside and a falling trend line from April 13, around 15,070/75, could keep the pair’s further recoveries under check.

If at all USD/IDR prices rise beyond 15,075, 50% Fibonacci retracement and 50-day SMA, respectively near 15,370 and 15,500, will lure the bulls.

On the contrary, the pair’s further downside could take rests on the monthly low of 14,678, as well as 100-day SMA level of 14,648, ahead of looking towards the early-March top near 14,420.

USD/IDR daily chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 14865
Today Daily Change 5.0000
Today Daily Change % 0.03%
Today daily open 14860
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 15210.9775
Daily SMA50 15501.6498
Daily SMA100 14656.9236
Daily SMA200 14378.6344
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 14911
Previous Daily Low 14860
Previous Weekly High 14978
Previous Weekly Low 14860
Previous Monthly High 16575
Previous Monthly Low 14880
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 14879.482
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 14891.518
Daily Pivot Point S1 14843
Daily Pivot Point S2 14826
Daily Pivot Point S3 14792
Daily Pivot Point R1 14894
Daily Pivot Point R2 14928
Daily Pivot Point R3 14945

 

 

