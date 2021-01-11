USD/IDR: Positive real yields to help support the rupiah – MUFG

The Indonesian rupiah was the second worst performing Asia ex-Japan currency in 2020 as during 2020 IDR depreciated against the US dollar from 13,863.0 to 14,279.0.
According to economists at MUFG Bank, the current account deficit to be well-contained in 2021 while positive real yields will help support the rupiah.
Key quotes
“Losses were concentrated in Q1 in reaction to the COVID-19 shock, and in Q3 on fears that debt monetisation is not one-off. Indonesia has secured COVID-19 vaccines for two-thirds of its population and will begin mass vaccinations in January.”
“In nominal GDP terms, the economy may recover to pre-COVID-19 levels this year albeit at a gradual pace amid challenges in mass vaccination and a marginal 0.4% YoY increase in government spending.”
“We see scope for another 25bps of cut to the benchmark 7D RR in 2021, and debt monetisation is likely to continue. BI expects the current account deficit to remain relatively benign between 1.0-2.0% of GDP in 2021 from 2020’s deficit below 1.5% of GDP. This would be mainly on the assumption of higher imports as private consumption and infrastructure spending increase.”
“A well-contained current account deficit, real yields remaining higher amid benign inflation, and dollar weakness will help support the rupiah.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls below 1.22 amid rising US yields, risk-off mood
EUR/USD has dropped below 1.22, the lowest in three weeks. Rising US yields and the Fed's reluctance to act are boosting the dollar. Covid developments are eyed.
GBP/USD tumbles to 1.35 amid US dollar strength
GBP/USD has been extending its gains as the dollar gains ground alongside US Treasury yields. The UK may tighten its restrictions are hospitals are under immense pressure from the flood of coronavirus patients.
XAU/USD climbs back above $1850 level, closer to session tops
Gold staged a goodish intraday bounce from over one-month lows set earlier this Monday. A softer risk tone was seen as a key factor lending some support to the safe-haven gold.
Forex Today: Dollar extends gains amid rising yields, coronavirus developments eyed
The market mood has soured after US Nonfarm Payrolls showed the first job loss since last spring and the Federal Reserve is reluctant to act. The dollar is rising alongside Treasury yields.
US Dollar refreshes two-week high, bulls eye 200-bar SMA
DXY takes the bids near multi-day high after crossing immediate horizontal resistance. Bullish MACD, risk-off mood favor further upside to the key SMA. Sellers should wait for a downside break of short-term rising channel.