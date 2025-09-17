- USD/IDR gains sharply to near 16,400 as the Bank Indonesia surprises with a reduction interest rates.
- The BI lowers the repo purchase rate to 4.75% to boost economic growth.
- Investors await the Fed’s monetary policy announcement at 18:00 GMT.
The USD/IDR pair climbs to near 16,400 during the European trading session on Wednesday. The pair attracts significant bids even as the Bank Indonesia (BI) has surprisingly cut its benchmark 7-day reverse repurchase rate by 25 basis points to 4.75%. This is the sixth interest rate cut announced by the BI in its current monetary-expansion cycle, which it started in September 2024.
The BI has unexpectedly reduced interest rates to stimulate economic growth. BI Governor Perry Warjiyo has stated that the central bank will keep the door open for further monetary policy easing to boost domestic growth.
Meanwhile, the US Dollar (USD) trades cautiously ahead of the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) monetary policy announcement at 18:00 GMT. Traders are increasingly confident that the Fed will start the monetary-easing campaign, which it paused earlier this year.
During the press time, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, appears vulnerable near the two-month low around 96.60.
According to the CME FedWatch tool, traders see a 96% chance that the Fed will reduce interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) to 4.00%-4.25%, while the rest support a bigger reduction of 50 bps.
As the Fed is nearly certain to cut interest rates, investors will majorly focus on the Fed’s dot plot and Summary of Economic Projections (SEP).
(This story was corrected on September 17 at 09:15 GMT to say that the USD/INR pair jumped to 16,400, not 16.40.)
Economic Indicator
Bank Indonesia Rate
Interest Rate Decision is announced by the Bank Indonesia. Monitary policy refers to the actions undertaken by a country's monetary authority, central bank or government to achieve certain national economic goals. It is based on the relationship between interest rates at which money can be borrowed and total supply of money.Read more.
Last release: Wed Sep 17, 2025 07:35
Frequency: Irregular
Actual: 4.75%
Consensus: 5%
Previous: 5%
Source: Bank Indonesia
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays defensive near 1.1850 ahead of Fed policy announcements
EUR/USD holds its retreat near 1.1850 in the European session on Wednesday. A cautious market mood and a rebound in the US Dollar weigh on the pair. Traders refrain from placing fresh bets ahead of the critical Federal Reserve policy announcements.
GBP/USD holds losses near 1.3650 as focus shifts to Fed
GBP/USD keeps the red near 1.3650 in the European trading hours on Wednesday. The Pound Sterling fails to find any inspiration from mostly in-line with estimates UK CPI inflation data for August. Meanwhile, the US Dollar sees a profit-taking bounce ahead of the all-important Fed policy outcome.
Gold adds to intraday losses amid further USD recovery, ahead of Fed rate decision
Gold retreats further from the all-time peak, above the $3,700 mark touched the previous day, and drops to a fresh daily low during the early part of the European session on Wednesday. The US Dollar stages a modest bounce from its lowest level since early July amid some repositioning trade ahead of the pivotal FOMC decision, and exerts some pressure on the precious metal.
BoC expected to cut interest rate as growth slows and the labour market weakens
The Bank of Canada (BoC) is widely anticipated to reduce its benchmark interest rate by a quarter percentage point on Wednesday, taking it to 2.50% after three consecutive ‘on hold’ decisions. The chances of the BoC resuming its easing cycle have increased due to weak growth, a soft labour market, and relatively controlled inflation.
Global inflation watch: Tariff pass-through still in progress
Inflation picked up speed in August across major economies, though still very moderately. Inflation expectations continue to diverge between the US and the rest of the world. In the US, tariff costs are slowly making their way through the economy, but impact on final consumer prices has so far been limited.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.