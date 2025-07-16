USD/IDR holds gains near 16,300 as Bank Indonesia delivers a quarter basis point rate cut

- USD/IDR maintains its position as Bank Indonesia decided to cut its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points in July.
- The Trump administration decided to impose a 19% tariff, against the previous 32% threat, on Indonesian goods.
- The US Dollar may further appreciate as June inflation report raised the likelihood of Fed maintaining its current interest rates.
USD/IDR extends its winning streak for the third successive session, trading around 16,300 during the European hours on Wednesday. The pair holds gains following the Bank Indonesia (BI) interest rate decision.
Bank Indonesia cut its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 5.25% at its July policy meeting, in line with market expectations. The decision reflects the central bank’s outlook that inflation for 2025–2026 will remain within its target range of 2.5% ±1%.
On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump announced a new trade agreement with Indonesia that sets a 19% tariff on Indonesian goods entering the United States (US), down from the previously threatened 32%. The agreement is part of the administration’s broader effort to renegotiate trade deals and reduce the US trade deficit. It also includes substantial commitments from Indonesia to increase purchases of American products.
The USD/IDR pair may further appreciate as the US Dollar (USD) may regain its ground, as the US inflation report for June has renewed concerns over the prospect of prolonged high interest rates from the Federal Reserve (Fed).
The US Consumer Price Index (CPI) climbed 2.7% year-over-year in June, as expected. Core CPI came in at 2.9%, just below the 3.0% forecast but still notably above the Federal Reserve’s 2% target. Traders await the US Producer Price Index (PPI) later on Wednesday, followed by the Fed Beige Book and Industrial Production.
Tariffs FAQs
Tariffs are customs duties levied on certain merchandise imports or a category of products. Tariffs are designed to help local producers and manufacturers be more competitive in the market by providing a price advantage over similar goods that can be imported. Tariffs are widely used as tools of protectionism, along with trade barriers and import quotas.
Although tariffs and taxes both generate government revenue to fund public goods and services, they have several distinctions. Tariffs are prepaid at the port of entry, while taxes are paid at the time of purchase. Taxes are imposed on individual taxpayers and businesses, while tariffs are paid by importers.
There are two schools of thought among economists regarding the usage of tariffs. While some argue that tariffs are necessary to protect domestic industries and address trade imbalances, others see them as a harmful tool that could potentially drive prices higher over the long term and lead to a damaging trade war by encouraging tit-for-tat tariffs.
During the run-up to the presidential election in November 2024, Donald Trump made it clear that he intends to use tariffs to support the US economy and American producers. In 2024, Mexico, China and Canada accounted for 42% of total US imports. In this period, Mexico stood out as the top exporter with $466.6 billion, according to the US Census Bureau. Hence, Trump wants to focus on these three nations when imposing tariffs. He also plans to use the revenue generated through tariffs to lower personal income taxes.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces back above 1.1600 despite market caution ahead of US PPI data
EUR/USD holds the bounce above 1.1600 in the European morning on Wednesday. The pair appreciates amid a modest US Dollar retreat, driven by traders’ caution ahead of the upcoming US Producer Price Index data due later in the day.
GBP/USD extends rebound above 1.3400 after hot UK inflation data
GBP/USD extends the rebound above 1.3400 in the early European session on Wednesday. The pair is helped by an upside surprise in the UK Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for June, which weighs on the BoE rate cut expectations and supports the Pound Sterling. The US PPI data is next in focus.
Gold price sticks to intraday gains amid softer risk tone, subdued USD price action
Gold price regains positive traction during the Asian session on Wednesday and has now reversed a major part of the previous day's slide to the $3,320 area. Investors remain on edge amid persistent uncertainty surrounding US President Donald Trump's trade tariffs.
Trump strikes deal to unblock crypto bills in House, GENIUS Act set for vote
US President Donald Trump steps in to revive momentum for crypto legislation in the US House of Representatives. On Wednesday, Trump announced that 11 of the 12 House representatives have agreed to support the GENIUS ACT bill.
China’s first-half growth remains on track, though activity data signals caution
China's second-quarter GDP beat forecasts again with a 5.2% year-on-year growth, driven by strong trade and industrial production. Yet sharper-than-expected slowdowns in fixed-asset investment and retail sales and falling property prices are a concern.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.