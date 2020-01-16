USD/IDR bounces off 23-month highs at 16,320

NEWS | | By Dhwani Mehta

While speaking to Reuters on Thursday, Indonesian President Joko Widodo expressed his displeasure with the recent appreciation in the Indonesian rupiah.

Widodo said that the rupiah strengthening too quickly may upset the exporters.

The rupiah jawboning by the Indonesian President seems to have capped the ongoing rally in the local currency, as USD/IDR attempts recovery from a 23-month low of 16,320.

Responding to the comments from Widodo, the Bank Indonesia’s (BI) Deputy Governor said that rupiah strengthens on improving fundamentals and that the BI is not seeing the need to intervene.

“Stronger rupiah will not harm exporters,” he added.

At the press time, the cross reverses most losses and trades at 13,655 levels. The rupiah benefits from the gains in its Asian peers as the greenback remains under pressure across the board after the US-China phase one deal was finally signed and delivered on Wednesday.

USD/IDR Technical levels to watch

USD/IDR

Overview
Today last price 13655.5
Today Daily Change -43.5000
Today Daily Change % -0.32
Today daily open 13699
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 13869.3662
Daily SMA50 13983.3249
Daily SMA100 14043.5235
Daily SMA200 14124.5167
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 13731.3
Previous Daily Low 13656.4965
Previous Weekly High 14023
Previous Weekly Low 13721.5
Previous Monthly High 14181.2945
Previous Monthly Low 13676.9335
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 13702.7251
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 13685.0714
Daily Pivot Point S1 13659.8977
Daily Pivot Point S2 13620.7953
Daily Pivot Point S3 13585.0942
Daily Pivot Point R1 13734.7012
Daily Pivot Point R2 13770.4023
Daily Pivot Point R3 13809.5047

 

 

