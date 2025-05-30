Tariffs were off Tuesday night and were back on again, at least for now, Thursday afternoon after a Federal Appeals Court allowed the president’s tariff plans to remain in place pending further rulings, Scotiabank's Chief FX Strategist Shaun Osborne notes.
USD firms modestly but investors fret over trade
"Markets shrugged off the developments, with an appeal from the administration expected—though perhaps not that quickly. Tariff uncertainty continues and while markets were unfazed by the news, the erratic developments in tariff policy means uncertainty for business remains particularly acute and will surely become more apparent in US hard data soon. The USD has advanced a little in overnight trade but concerns that the USD’s prospects are being damaged by the administration’s tariff and fiscal policies are rising while the erosion of free trade and questions over the Fed’s independence are adding to negative USD sentiment."
"A new concern for investors that has emerged this week is a provision in President Trump’s tax bill that would increase taxes on passive income for individuals and investors based in countries where tax policies on digital services are deemed 'discriminatory'. The measure could represent another headwind for foreign capital investment flows into the US and affect the USD31tn already invested in US assets by foreigners. Needless to say, reduced capital inflows or outflows even from US asset markets as a result of this provision could affect the USD longer run performance."
"Uncertainty over the tax may limit the USD’s near-term potential to stabilize or improve. DXY trend line resistance looks solid around 100.25 which may be the ceiling for any gains in the short run. There are a number of US data reports this morning, including Personal Income and Spending plus PCE data, Wholesale Inventories, the Chicago PMI and (final) U. Michigan Sentiment data. China releases PMI data this evening."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops toward 1.1300 as US Dollar regains ground ahead of PCE
EUR/USD extends losses toward 1.1300 in the European session on Friday. The pair is undermined by renewed US Dollar demand as markets digest the recent US Courts' rulings on Trump's tariffs ahead of the German and US inflation data.
GBP/USD stays offered below 1.3500, awaits US PCE inflation data
GBP/USD snaps the previous day's goodish rebound and stays pressured below 1.3500 in European trading on Friday. A modest US Dollar uptick weighs on the pair, though the downside seems limited as traders might opt to wait for the release of the US PCE Price Index.
Gold price remains depressed below $3,300; lacks bearish conviction as focus remains on US PCE
Gold price maintains its offered tone heading into the European session on Friday and currently trades just below the $3,300 round figure. The intraday downtick is sponsored by a modest US Dollar strength, which tends to undermine demand for the commodity. However, a combination of factors assists the precious metal in holding above a one-week low touched on Thursday.
US core PCE inflation seen slightly lower in April, with Federal Reserve expected to cut rates in September
The U.S Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) is set to release the PCE Price Index data for April on Friday at 12:30 GMT. This index is the Fed's preferred measure of inflation. The core PCE Price Index is projected to rise 0.1% on a monthly basis in April after remaining unchanged in March.
Court cracks the tariff dam: Markets surf the euphoria wave
Just when traders thought they’d seen every twist in the tariff saga, the gavel dropped like a lightning bolt over the Pacific. In a blow to Trump’s tariff-centric economic blueprint, the U.S. Court of International Trade slammed the brakes on his sweeping global levies — ruling that the President had overreached.