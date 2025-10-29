TRENDING:
BoC Interest Rate
Fed interest rate
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

USD firmer but off highs ahead of Fed decision – Scotiabank

USD firmer but off highs ahead of Fed decision – Scotiabank
FXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet Insights TeamFXStreet

The US Dollar (USD) is running into today’s Fed decision slightly firmer but off its best levels as the DXY remains capped around the 99 level, Scotiabank's Chief FX Strategists Shaun Osborne and Eric Theoret report.

USD firmer as markets juggle various factors ahead of FOMC

"The AUD is outperforming among the core majors following the release of stronger than expected Q3 CPI data which has dampened expectations of near-term RBA rate cuts. The GBP is underperforming on soft sentiment ahead of the November budget and further losses on the crosses. President Trump’s travels across Asia have apparently yielded a trade deal with South Korea (no details as yet) and lifted hopes of progress with China in tomorrow’s talks. Global stocks are narrowly mixed while bonds are marginally softer on the session, with Treasurys underperforming marginally. Gold has recovered back above $4000 while LME copper hit a record high, helped in part by hopes for progress on US/China trade."

"A range of themes and issues are pulling markets in varying directions at the start of our trading day but FX may settle into a tight range ahead of the Fed decisions this afternoon. The FOMC is widely expected to conclude with a 25bps cut in the Fed Funds target rate to 4.00%. In another dovish signal, the Fed may also indicate an end to its three-year phase of quantitative tightening (balance sheet reduction). A 1/4-point cut is fully priced in via swaps and futures for today’s meeting, with another 1/4-point cut in December priced in too. Markets anticipate the Fed funds target rate dropping to 3.00% by late 2026—also more or less fully priced in to the curve (and a view we concur with)."

"This begs the question of whether Fed monetary policy changes have the power to drive the USD much lower in the coming months. Markets anticipate a cautious easing path from the Fed, so the pace of rate cuts may still shape the USD’s performance. Unusual—by 'modern' standards—levels of dissenting opinion on policy from Fed governors recently suggest that a pick up in the pace of easing next year is not to be excluded as a risk, especially as the composition of the Fed may shift towards a more accommodative perspective in 2026. Given Chair Powell’s generally cautious approach to the policy outlook, clearly dovish guidance today could weigh on the USD."

Author

FXStreet Insights Team

The FXStreet Insights Team is a group of journalists that handpicks selected market observations published by renowned experts. The content includes notes by commercial as well as additional insights by internal and external analysts.

More from FXStreet Insights Team
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD struggles to hold above 1.1650 ahead of Fed decision

EUR/USD struggles to hold above 1.1650 ahead of Fed decision

EUR/USD remains on the back foot and trades below 1.1650 on Wednesday. The pair finds it difficult to gain traction as the US Dollar stages a decent rebound, while traders resort to repositioning ahead of the all-important Federal Reserve policy announcements. 

GBP/USD tests 1.3200 as focus shifts to Fed

GBP/USD tests 1.3200 as focus shifts to Fed

GBP/USD remains under bearish pressure and trades at its weakest level since early August near 1.3200. The pair weakens as the Pound Sterling declines on increased BoE rate cut bets. The broad US Dollar recovery also weighs on the major, as all eyes turn to the Fed rate-call and Powell's presser for the next catalyst.

Gold recovers above $4,000 as markets gear up for Fed rate announcement

Gold recovers above $4,000 as markets gear up for Fed rate announcement

Following a bearish start to the week, Gold stages a rebound and trades above $4,000 on Wednesday. Position adjustments ahead of the Fed policy announcements and escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East seem to be helping XAU/USD hold its ground.

Federal Reserve set to cut interest rates as data blackout clouds economic outlook

Federal Reserve set to cut interest rates as data blackout clouds economic outlook

The US Federal Reserve is expected to cut the policy rate after the October meeting. The statement language and Fed Chair Powell’s comments will be key in the absence of economic data releases.

Fed Interest Rate Cut: Gold's next move after record rally

Fed Interest Rate Cut: Gold's next move after record rally

The Federal Reserve is expected to cut rates by 25 bps, but Gold has already corrected from record highs. FXStreet analyst Dhwani Mehta breaks down why Powell's press conference and potential voting dissents within the FOMC will shape Gold's trend.

Western Union to launch USDPT on Solana amid high ETF demand, network throughput

Western Union to launch USDPT on Solana amid high ETF demand, network throughput

Solana (SOL) secures a partnership with Western Union, one of the world’s largest remittance networks, on Tuesday. The institutional backing for Solana is increasing as the Bitwise Solana Staking Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) (BSOL) records $56 million in trading volume on its listing day.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers