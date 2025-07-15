The US Dollar (USD) started trading Monday on a soft note but the Dollar Index (DXY) ended up a little firmer on the day overall, extending its run higher for a tenth consecutive session, Scotiabank's Chief FX Strategists Shaun Osborne and Eric Theoret report.
USD broadly lower ahead of CPI
"The USD is trading lower against a broader range of currencies this morning but remains at some risk of dropping back a little or at least consolidating the July rebound. My informal rule of thumb holds that it is very rare for developed currency moves to extend (higher or lower) for more than 10-12 sessions on the bounce. The DXY may be running into more significant technical resistance now as its nears resistance around 98.25//30, a small gap that opened on the chart in late June when the USD dipped on Middle East ceasefire talk."
"While markets appear to have something of the summer doldrums about them, this week’s US data should help drive a bit more volatility in FX. June CPI data today are expected to rise 0.3% in the month, according to the street (Scotia forecasts +0.2%), for a 2.6% gain in the year (up from 2.4% in May). Core prices are also forecast to rise 0.3% for a 2.9% gain in the year (also up from May’s 2.8%). Sticky prices will support the Fed’s reluctance to even consider easing policy while there is still so much uncertainty around where tariffs will land (and what the impact on price trends will be ultimately)."
"If CPI were to persist at a 0.3% M/M clip, headline inflation would track higher to 3/3.1% by year-end, we estimate. Even if the data miss on the downside today, the Fed will want to see a sustained period of low prices before cutting. Whatever the outcome, White House’s attacks on the Fed Chair are likely to continue. Rising US inflation swaps may reflect waning market confidence in the Fed’s ability to curb prices, something that should ultimately weigh on the USD and perhaps reinvigorate the bull run in gold (above $3425)."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.1600 ahead of US producer inflation data
EUR/USD clings to small daily gains and trades slightly above 1.1600 on Wednesday. The US Dollar's technical correction following Tuesday's rally helps the pair hold its ground as market focus shifts to June producer inflation data from the US.
GBP/USD stabilizes near 1.3400 after rising on UK CPI prints
GBP/USD holds steady at around 1.3400 in the second half of the day on Wednesday. Earlier in the day, stronger-than-forecast CPI readings from the UK helped Pound Sterling gather strength. The cautious market mood, however, limited the pair's upside.
Gold clings to recovery gains above $3,330
Gold benefits from the souring risk mood and trades above $3,330 after closing the first two days of the week in negative territory. June Producer Price Index data from the US and comments from Fed officials will be watched closely by market participants.
Major altcoins Cardano, Litecoin, Solana stabilize around key levels as bulls hint at a new leg higher
Major altcoins Cardano (ADA), Litecoin (LTC) and Solana (SOL) are showing signs of strength as these cryptos stabilize around key support levels, suggesting a new leg higher as bullish momentum mounts. ADA and SOL hold steady around $0.74 and $163.65 respectively while LTC approaches resistance at $96.30.
China’s first-half growth remains on track, though activity data signals caution
China's second-quarter GDP beat forecasts again with a 5.2% year-on-year growth, driven by strong trade and industrial production. Yet sharper-than-expected slowdowns in fixed-asset investment and retail sales and falling property prices are a concern.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.