President Trump rescinded his threat of 50% tariffs on EU imports over the weekend, delaying the decision until July 9th, the original end date of his last delay on reciprocal tariffs announced early in April, Scotiabank's Chief FX Strategist Shaun Osborne notes.
USD eases in quiet trade as President Trump days threat of 50% EU tariffs
"Risk sentiment has picked up a little in response, with European stock and US equity futures firmer. Chinese markets were lower on the day, however, as local EV stocks tumbled. The Chinese authorities sanctioned a firmer CNY via the PBoC fixing earlier, suggesting more gains are likely in the near term as the USD slips and regional peers appreciate. The USD is generally softer but off early lows. NZD is the top-performing major currency while the JPY and KRW sit at the foot of the overnight performance table."
"Although President Trump has stepped back again from the precipice of aggressive tariff action, the rather capricious appearance of policymaking may undermine global investors’ confidence in US markets at a time when the erosion of free trade, concerns over fiscal policy and the administration’s relations with the Fed are already proving challenging for investor sentiment. The Bloomberg dollar index is at its lowest level since December 2023. In a Bloomberg interview on the terminal Friday, Treasury Sec. Bessent suggested the situation reflected other currencies strengthening rather than USD weakening."
"Well. That’s a debatable position (gold?) but it does suggest little concern in the administration about the sliding USD trend and if the Treasury secretary is not unhappy with it, that could be seen as tacit endorsement of the move. The DXY may stabilize intraday, given low turnover is likely today due to the US Memorial Day holiday, but the soft weekly close Friday suggests the April/May consolidation has broken down bearishly for the index and more losses are likely moving forward. DXY support is 97.90/00 ahead of a drop to 95 or so."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trims gains, returns to the 1.1380 zone
On Monday, the EUR/USD leaves the area of recent highs past 1.1400 and slips back to the 1.1380 region. US President Trump's extension of the 50% tariff deadline on the EU to July 9 supports the USD and restricts the pair's upside.
GBP/USD clings to modest daily gains above 1.3550
After reaching fresh multi-year highs near 1.3600, GBP/USD corrects down but maintains positive territory above 1.3550. Cable’s potential gains have been limited by the little uptick in risk sentiment that followed US President Trump's decision to prolong the EU tariff deadline.
Gold sees its upside capped by the $3,350 region
Despite last week’s marked advance, Gold has started the week on the back foot, with gains capped by the $3,350 zone per troy ounce. The recent uptick in market sentiment makes it tough for XAU/USD to get back on track. Monday is Memorial Day; therefore, financial markets in the United States will be closed.
Five Fundamentals for the week: Fast-moving trade war and FOMC Meeting Minutes stand out Premium
Trade headlines are set to continue rocking markets at unexpected times. The FOMC Meeting Minutes may shed more light on the central bank's concerns about inflation and unemployment.
Ripple Price Prediction: Whale accumulation sparks hope as rising exchange reserves signal caution
XRP sustains mid-week recovery as XRP/BTC flashes golden cross for the first time since 2017. Large volume holders increase XRP exposure, indicating rising demand and investor confidence.