Last night's news that the US and China would begin formal trade talks on 10-11 May to de-escalate the tariff war saw the dollar briefly spike 0.4/0.5%. Remember that in April, the defensive yen and Swiss franc currencies were the big beneficiaries of 'reciprocal' tariffs and the uniform sell-off in US asset markets. In theory, then, de-escalation should see USD/JPY and USD/CHF lead the recovery. Despite the nice recovery in US equities, there still seems to be a sense of hangover in the FX and bond markets, ING's FX analyst Chris Turner notes.
DXY can drift back to 99.25 in quiet markets
"For today, we see two important US inputs to the dollar story. The first is Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent's testimony to the House on the 'State of the International Financial System'. Presumably, he'll argue that US bond markets are functioning in an orderly manner and probably repeat the mantra that Washington retains a strong dollar policy. It will be interesting, however, if he's quizzed on whether currency deals are part of the trade negotiations currently underway with 17 other trading partners. Expect Bessent to step carefully on this subject, but we think this testimony presents a downside risk to the dollar."
"We also have the FOMC meeting and Chair Powell's press conference this evening. We doubt this will prove a major market mover as the Fed continues to resist presidential pressure to cut rates. It seems the market is comfortable enough waiting for the next Fed rate cut in July, while also waiting on the hard data to determine how deeply the Fed cuts. Markets have recently pared back about 20bp of the Fed's next easing cycle – again asking why the dollar isn't doing any better?"
"DXY stalled last week exactly where it should have if we are seeing a weak bear market correction. We imagine there are a lot of protective buy stops above 101.00 now. But for the time being, DXY price action has been poor and a drift back to 99.25 in quiet markets will confirm that the dollar is struggling to shake the risk premium associated with uncertain US policymaking."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles above 1.1350, awaits Fed policy decision
EUR/USD is on the defensive but holds above 1.1350 in the European trading hours. US-China trade talks and China rate cuts lift market mood and the US Dollar alongside. Traders turn cautious ahead of the Fed policy announcements due later on Wednesday.
GBP/USD stays pressured below 1.3350 as USD firms up ahead of Fed
GBP/USD stays under pressure below 1.3350 in European trading on Wednesday, eroding a part of its weekly gains. The pair's decline is sponsored by a modest US Dollar strength as risk mood improves on optimism over US-China trade talks and Chinese monetary policy supprort. Fed verdict awaited.
Gold corrects from two-week highs, Fed decision eyed
Gold price has come under intense selling pressure early Wednesday, correcting sharply from two-week highs of $3,435. Renewed optimism over the upcoming US-China trade talks and profit-taking ahead of the US Federal Reserve policy announcements.
US-China trade talks could ignite XRP price rally as risk-on sentiment improves
Ripple (XRP) price is mum, holding firmly to support at $2.10, ahead of the Federal Reserve's decision on interest rates and trade talks between the United States and China. If risk-on sentiment among whales improves, demand could keep XRP elevated above key support areas and possibly ignite a rally toward $3.00 in the coming weeks.
The Monetary Sentinel: Tariffs and growth outlook bolster a cautious message Premium
A packed calendar of central bank meetings this week will see interest rate decisions from Poland’s NBP, the Federal Reserve, the Bank of England, Norway’s Norges Bank, Sweden’s Riksbank, and Malaysia’s BNM.