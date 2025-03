"There is no top-tier data likely to steer the dollar today, although some focus will be on industrial production figures for February and housing starts. Further downside risks for the dollar may stem from today’s Trump-Putin phone call on Ukraine. Any progress towards Russia accepting the ceasefire plan laid out by the US and Ukraine can add extra pressure on the safe-haven dollar and yen."

"Equities had a good day despite the data disappointment but remain in a fragile spot as the US administration has hinted it might accept a recession as a necessary evil in the path to a reset in trade relationships. Incidentally, the Fed – which announces rates tomorrow – does not look like it’s in a position to offer much respite to risk sentiment as rising inflation expectations still warrant caution on cuts."

US data continues to haunt the dollar, which fell against all G10 currencies excluding the yen yesterday. February retail sales rose less than expected (0.2% month-on-month versus 0.6% consensus) following a major drop in January, while the Empire Manufacturing Index plummeted to the lowest level in more than a year, ING's FX analyst Francesco Pesole notes.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.