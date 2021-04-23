USD/CNY: Options market reprint bullish bias after more than a week

One-month risk reversal on USD/CNY, a measure of the spread between prices drawn by call options (bullish bets) and put options (bearish bets), turns positive for the first time after April 13, to +0.050 the latest, per data source Reuters.

This goes hand-in-hand with the latest USD/CNY moves as the quote extends recovery moves from March 13, tested the previous day, while flashing the strongest intraday gains in two weeks, up 0.12% on a day around 6.4983 by the press time.

While the options market suggests the return of bulls, backed by recent risk-on mood, traders keenly await the preliminary readings of April activity numbers for fresh impulse.

