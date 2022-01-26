USD/CNY fix: 6.3246 vs the last close of 6.3257

In recent trade today, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) set the yuan (CNY) at 6.3246 vs the last close of 6.3257 and estimate at 6.3253. This was the strongest fix since April 2018.
About the fix
China maintains strict control of the yuan’s rate on the mainland.
The onshore yuan (CNY) differs from the offshore one (CNH) in trading restrictions, this last one is not as tightly controlled.
Each morning, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) sets a so-called daily midpoint fix, based on the yuan’s previous day closing level and quotations taken from the inter-bank dealer.
