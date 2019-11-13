USD/CNH Technical Analysis: Slips from 1-week-high amid bearish MACD

- USD/CNH pulls back from 100-day EMA, monthly resistance line.
- 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, 200-day EMA limits near-term declines.
USD/CNH fails to hold on to recovery gains as 100-day EMA and one-month-old falling trend line restrict the pair’s near-term upside. The quote currently takes the rounds to 7.0200 by the press time of the pre-European session on Wednesday.
Considering bearish conditions of 12-bar Moving Average Convergence and Divergence (MACD) indicator, prices are expected to stretch the latest pullback towards 50% Fibonacci retracement level of July-September upside, at 7.0070, whereas August 18 low near 6.9889 could please sellers afterward.
Even so, pair’s further declines will find it hard to prevail unless breaking 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of 6.9620 and 200-day EMA level of 6.9576 on the daily closing basis.
Meanwhile, the pair’s sustained rise beyond a 100-day EMA level of 7.0280 could trigger fresh rise to 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of 7.0520. However, pair’s further advances will be guarded by the mid-October top near 7.1130.
USD/CNH daily chart
Trend: Bearish
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|7.0204
|Today Daily Change
|0.0020
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03%
|Today daily open
|7.0184
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|7.044
|Daily SMA50
|7.0848
|Daily SMA100
|7.0338
|Daily SMA200
|6.9131
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|7.0198
|Previous Daily Low
|6.9922
|Previous Weekly High
|7.0485
|Previous Weekly Low
|6.9524
|Previous Monthly High
|7.1705
|Previous Monthly Low
|7.0295
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|7.0093
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|7.0028
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|7.0005
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|6.9826
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|6.9729
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|7.028
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|7.0377
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|7.0556
