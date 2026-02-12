TRENDING:
UK GDP
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD gathers strength around 1.3635 early European session

GBP/USD Price Forecast: Bullish outlook prevails above 1.3600, UK GDP data looms

The GBP/USD pair gains ground near 1.3635, snapping the two-day losing streak during the early European session on Thursday. The preliminary reading of UK Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the fourth quarter (Q4) will be closely watched later on Thursday. The UK economy is estimated to grow 0.2% QoQ in Q4, versus 0.1% in Q1. In case of a stronger-than-expected outcome, this could boost the Cable against the US Dollar (USD). 

On the other hand, traders trimmed bets for a March Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cut after the upbeat US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report. This, in turn, might cap the upside for the major pair. The US NFP rose by 130,000 in January, better than the estimates of 70,000, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics on Wednesday. The Unemployment Rate fell to 4.3% in January from 4.4% in December, below the market consensus of 4.4%. Read more...

GBP/USD slips heading into the Thursday trading window

The Pound Sterling pulled back from four-year highs on Wednesday, weighed down by a combination of Bank of England (BoE) dovishness and UK political uncertainty, even as the US Dollar weakened on soft labor market revisions. The BoE held rates unchanged at its February meeting but surprised markets with a 5-4 Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) vote split, with four members backing an immediate 25 basis point cut, a more dovish outcome than expected.

Governor Andrew Bailey noted that inflation is set to reach the 2% target sooner than anticipated, and markets are now pricing in 50 basis points of additional easing in 2026. UK political risk flared as Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar called for Prime Minister Keir Starmer to step down amid the Peter Mandelson scandal, though cabinet support has since steadied the situation. Read more...

GBP/USD trims gains after blowout US NFP temper Fed cut bets

The Pound Sterling (GBP) advances agains the US Dollar (USD) during the North American session on Wednesday, but retreated from daily highs of 1.3712 following a stronger-than-expected jobs report in the US. At the time of writing, GBP/USD trades at 1.3655, up 0.10%.

Nonfarm Payrolls in January were stronger than expected, rising by 130K, exceeding forecasts of 70K, crushing December’s 48K downward revision from 50K, while the Unemployment Rate dipped from 4.4% to 4.3%, beneath estimates. Even though the data was solid, the recent University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment survey showed that American households had grown worried about the outlook of the job market. Read more...

EUR/USD flat lines below 1.1900; divergent Fed-ECB expectations offer support

The EUR/USD pair struggles to capitalize on the overnight bounce from the 1.1835-1.1830 region and oscillates in a narrow band during the Asian session on Thursday. Spot prices currently trade around the 1.1875 area, remaining nearly unchanged for the day and staying within striking distance of an over one-week high, reached on Tuesday, amid mixed cues.

GBP/USD bullish outlook prevails above 1.3600, UK GDP data looms

The GBP/USD pair gains ground near 1.3635, snapping the two-day losing streak during the early European session on Thursday. The preliminary reading of UK Gross Domestic Product for the fourth quarter will be closely watched later on Thursday. The UK economy is estimated to grow 0.2% QoQ in Q4, versus 0.1% in Q1. 

Gold down but not out as focus shifts to more US data

Gold is back in the red near $5,050 early Thursday, having faced strong offers at around the $5,100 mark once again. Buyers keep a close eye on the mid-tier US Jobless Claims data and US-Iran geopolitical developments to regain control.

UK GDP set to post weak growth as markets rise bets on March rate cut

Markets will be watching closely on Thursday, when the United Kingdom’s Office for National Statistics will release the advance estimate of Q4 Gross Domestic Product. If the data land in line with consensus, the UK economy would have continued to grow at an annualised pace of 1.2%, compared with 1.3% recorded the previous year. 

The market trades the path not the past

The payroll number did not just beat. It reset the tone. 130,000 vs. 65,000 expected, with a 35,000 whisper. 79 of 80 economists leaning the wrong way. Unemployment and underemployment are edging lower. For all the statistical fog around birth-death adjustments and seasonal quirks, the core message was unmistakable. The labour market is not cracking.

XRP sell-off deepens amid weak retail interest, risk-off sentiment

Ripple (XRP) is edging lower around $1.36 at the time of writing on Wednesday, weighed down by low retail interest and macroeconomic uncertainty, which is accelerating risk-off sentiment.

