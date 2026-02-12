New Zealand Dollar gains momentum above 0.6050 amid RBNZ caution

The NZD/USD pair gains traction near 0.6055 during the early European trading hours on Thursday. However, the expectations of a slow and cautious Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) tightening cycle might cap the upside for the pair. The release of the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation report will be in the spotlight later on Friday.

New Zealand's Unemployment Rate climbed to 5.4% in the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2025, the highest since 2015. Softer labor data push out bets for the RBNZ tightening, which might weigh on the Kiwi.

The New Zealand central bank is expected to keep its Official Cash Rate (OCR) steady at its February meeting while modestly bringing forward the timing of its first projected rate increase, according to a new research note from Westpac.

On the USD’s front, stronger-than-expected US jobs data for January reduces the chances the US Federal Reserve (Fed) will see a need to cut interest rates again by midyear. This, in turn, could provide some support to the Greenback and create a headwind for the pair. Markets are now pricing in nearly a 94% odds that the Fed will leave rates unchanged at its next meeting, up from 80% from the previous day, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

Traders will closely monitor the US inflation data on Friday for fresh impetus. The headline and core CPI are expected to show a rise of 2.5% YoY in January. On a monthly basis, the headline and core CPI are estimated to show an increase of 0.3% during the same period. Any signs of softer inflation in the US could undermine the USD against the NZD in the near term.