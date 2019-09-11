USD/CNH technical analysis: Buyers keep lurking around 23.6% Fibo, 21-day EMA

- USD/CNH remains choppy in a range between key support confluence and 10-day EMA.
- A downside break can drag the quote to 7.0770/65 while 7.1400/10 could challenge the advances beyond short-term EMA.
Despite being above near-term key support-confluence, USD/CNH stays under 10-day exponential moving average (EMA) as it takes rounds to 7.1180 during early Wednesday.
While strong downside support and upbeat levels of 14-day relative strength index (RSI), the pair is more likely to rise past-immediate EMA level of 7.1275 and head towards the five-week-old horizontal area around 7.1400/10.
During the pair’s run-up above 7.1410, 7.1630 and recent high surrounding 7.1970 may entertain buyers ahead of highlighting 7.2000 mark.
On the downside, pair’s break beneath 7.1090/75, including 21-day EMA and 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of July-September upside, can revisit August 19/20 highs surrounding 7.0770/65 whereas 38.2% Fibonacci retracement close to 7.0520 will flash on sellers radar afterward.
USD/CNH daily chart
Trend: sideways
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|7.1177
|Today Daily Change
|0.0082
|Today Daily Change %
|0.12%
|Today daily open
|7.1095
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|7.1191
|Daily SMA50
|7.0077
|Daily SMA100
|6.9413
|Daily SMA200
|6.8577
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|7.124
|Previous Daily Low
|7.0986
|Previous Weekly High
|7.1967
|Previous Weekly Low
|7.096
|Previous Monthly High
|7.1838
|Previous Monthly Low
|6.894
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|7.1083
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|7.1143
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|7.0974
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|7.0852
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|7.0719
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|7.1229
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|7.1362
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|7.1483
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Trapped in a narrowing price range
EUR/USD has charted a narrowing price range on a pennant pattern on the 4-hour chart. A break above 1.1056 would confirm pennant breakout and open the doors to 1.11. Focus shifts to ECB on Thursday.
GBP/USD: Tests 1-week-old support-line amid Bullish exhaustion near 50% Fibo.
Having failed to cross 50% Fibonacci retracement of June-September declines, GBP/USD tests one-week-old ascending support-line as it trades near 1.2360 during Asian session.
USD/JPY refreshes six-week highs near 107.70
USD/JPY probes the upside making a new six-week high near 107.70 as increased speculations of further BOJ easing continue to hurt the Yen while firmer Treasury yields and Japanese stocks underpin the sentiment.
Gold has sunk to the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement
The price of gold has sunk to the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the April-May and summer swing highs of 2019 with the next stop on the radar as being a 38.2% Fibo retracement down at 1446.
US NFIB Business Optimism Index: Decline is relative
American small business owners may have begun to worry about the economy and the trade war with China but their concerns appear yet minor in economic setting of the last decade.