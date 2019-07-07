USD/CNH technical analysis: 4H 200MA/61.8% Fibo. confluence is the level to beat for buyers

USD/CNH upside remains capped below 6.91 resistance confluence.

Overbought RSI adds strength to the bearish bias.

Short-term ascending trend-line offers immediate support.

Despite rallying on Friday, the USD/CNH pair remains soft as it keeps trading below a key resistance confluence while taking the rounds to 6.8965 on early Monday.

The 200-bar moving average (4H 200MA) and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of June month downpour restrict the quote’s immediate upside around 6.9067/77.

Should prices refrain from respecting overbought conditions of the 14-bar relative strength index (RSI), June 12 low near 6.9170 and June 18 high near 6.9400 can quickly become bulls’ favorites.

In a case of pullback, 50% Fibonacci retracement level of 6.8894 and an eight-day long ascending trend-line at 6.8876 can limit the pair’s short-term declines.

If sellers dominate below 6.8876, 38.2% Fibonacci retracement near 6.8722 and 23.6% Fibonacci retracement near 6.8510 may gain market attention.

USD/CNH 4-hour chart

Trend: Pullback expected