USD/CNH technical analysis: 2-week old resistance-line, 61.8% Fibo. restrict upside

- USD/CNH struggles around near-term descending trend-line, 23.6% Fibonacci retracement.
- A two-week-old symmetrical triangle limits the pair’s moves.
USD/CNH trades near short-term key resistances as it takes the rounds to 7.07 during Wednesday’s Asian session.
With the two-week-old descending trend-line and 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of late-July to early-August rise limiting the pair’s immediate upside around 7.0757/40, prices are likely to witness a pullback towards multiple supports around 7.0570 numbers.
However, 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of 7.0360 and 7.0240 might question sellers afterward, if not then 7.0037/15 area including triangle support and 50% Fibonacci retracement will lure bears.
If at all buyers manage to conquer 7.040/57 resistance-confluence, last week's high surrounding 7.1127 and monthly top near 7.14 will be bulls’ favorites.
USD/CNH 4-hour chart
Trend: Pullback expected
- R3 7.0872
- R2 7.0818
- R1 7.0765
- PP 7.0711
- S1 7.0657
- S2 7.0604
- S3 7.055
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
