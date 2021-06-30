USD/CNH teases sellers around 6.4650 on China PMI details

- USD/CNH reverses from intraday high following the key activity data for June.
- China’s NBS Manufacturing PMI, Non-Manufacturing PMI cross market consensus but stayed below priors.
- Sentiment remains indecisive with upbeat stock futures and lacklustre Treasury yields.
- US-China tensions, covid headlines and Fedspeak may entertain traders ahead of US ADP Employment Change.
USD/CNH fails to keep the previous day’s bounce off weekly low, reverses from intraday high, during early Wednesday. In doing so, the Chinese currency (CNH) pair reacts to the mixed official PMI data for June amid subdued markets.
China’s NBS Manufacturing PMI rose past 50.8 forecast to 50.9 but lagged behind the 51.00 prior. On the same line, Non-Manufacturing PMI also stayed below 55.2 prior despite crossing 52.7 market consensus with 53.5 readings for June.
Read: Chinese PMIs beat estimates but are below priors
Although the coronavirus (COVID-19) joined mixed Fedspeak to tease USD/CNH bulls earlier in the day, hopes of China’s fast recovery than the US seems to have recalled the bears. Also, chatters that the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) will lead the Fed in monetary policy adjustments, signaled by Bloomberg, add to the pair’s weakness.
While the covid conditions seem to improve in Beijing, other key economies in the Asia-Pacific region, including Australia, highlight the fears of the Delta variant of the coronavirus. On the other hand, the Fed policymakers remain hesitant to accept the inflation woes, needless to mention the push for tapering and rate hike, which in turn tests the greenback buyers. Additionally, the latest sluggish moves of the US Treasury yields offer an extra barrier to the US dollar strength and weigh on the USD/CNH prices.
It should, however, be noted that the equities are mildly positive and have been teasing records since in recent days, which in turn reduces the US dollar’s safe-haven demand and may keep USD/CNH bears hopeful.
Even so, today’s US ADP Employment Change for June, expected 600K versus 978K prior, will be the key to watch for fresh impulse ahead of Friday’s Nonfarm Payrolls.
Read: ADP Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Going contrarian? How to trade this leading indicator
Technical analysis
USD/CNH failed to pierce the 100-day SMA, around 6.4700, during Tuesday’s corrective pullback, which in turn directs sellers toward the weekly low near 6.4520.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|6.4648
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01%
|Today daily open
|6.4652
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|6.4294
|Daily SMA50
|6.4363
|Daily SMA100
|6.4705
|Daily SMA200
|6.5261
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|6.4722
|Previous Daily Low
|6.457
|Previous Weekly High
|6.4948
|Previous Weekly Low
|6.452
|Previous Monthly High
|6.493
|Previous Monthly Low
|6.3524
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|6.4664
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|6.4629
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|6.4574
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|6.4496
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|6.4422
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|6.4726
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|6.48
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|6.4878
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bears need to consider the daily M-formation
The EUR/USD bears are in control and are seeking a daily downside extension. However, chart patterns and price action should be monitored. A bullish formation has emerged on the daily chart that needs to be accounted for in the trade plan.
GBP/USD remains poised for further downside towards 1.3800
GBP/USD edges lower around the weekly bottom, stays directed to five-month-old support. 100-day EMA breakdown, bearish MACD favor sellers, bulls have a bumpy road below March top.
Gold prints a fresh high for Asia as USD wobbles
Gold is perking up as we move through the Asian session and mid-day markets in Sydney while the greenback wobbles to the lows of the day as measured by the DXY. DXY is currently testing the bull's commitments at the 92 level and has printed a fresh low.
Shiba Inu ready to pop to $0.00001 by the end of this week
Shiba Inu is ready to jump higher. Pure technical, SHIB has the ascending trendline that has pushed SHIB higher. SHIB surpassed the double top at $0.0000085 to the upside. That level is now turning into support and will keep prices elevated above this price range of $0.0000085.
Three reasons to buy Apple working perfectly, $137 getting closer and closer
Apple shares gave up some ground on Friday after a pretty solid week. Not too surprising and not too shabby given a nice solid triangle breakout on Tuesday that has set up a nice bullish picture. Apple stock is likely to continue its bullish run and retake the highs at $137.