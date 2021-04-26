USD/CNH: Strong support is located at 6.4700 – UOB

UOB Group’s FX Strategists note further weakness in USD/CNH is expected to meet solid contention around 6.4700.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “USD traded between 6.4857 and 6.7988 last Friday, narrower than our expected sideway-trading range of 6.4830/6.5030. Downward momentum has improved somewhat but the major support at 6.4700 is unlikely to come into the picture (6.4800 is already quite a strong level). On the upside, a break of 6.5000 would indicate that the downside risk has dissipated.”
Next 1-3 weeks: “Two days ago (21 Apr, spot at 6.5000), we indicated that the ‘downside risk in USD remains intact and the next support below 6.4850 is at 6.4700’. USD broke 6.4850 yesterday and dropped to 6.4802. Despite the breach of 6.4850, downward momentum has not improved by much. That said, the risk is still for a lower USD but any weakness is expected to encounter solid support at 6.4700. O the upside, a breach of 6.5200 (no change in ‘strong resistance’ level) would indicate that the weakness in USD that started more than a week ago has come to an end.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from highs after German data misses
EUR/USD has dropped to around 1.21 after the German IFO Business Climate missed estimates with 96.8 points. Earlier, the euro advanced amid Europe's progress on vaccines and an upbeat market mood. US Durable Goods Orders are eyed.
GBP/USD rises above 1.39 on risk-on mood
GBP/USD is rising above 1.39 as the safe-haven dollar retreats amid optimism about a vaccine-led recovery. The pound cheers BOE policymaker’s economic optimism and shrugs off doubts over the successful Brexit deal.
Gold confronts 100-HMA barrier, as $1800 beckons once again
Gold (XAU/USD) is looking to extend the recovery from Friday’s low of $1770, as the bulls once again keep their sight on the $1800 barrier. The persistent downbeat tone around the US dollar continues to benefit gold while a cautious market mood also renders supportive.
Dogecoin primed to retest all-time highs
Dogecoin price has been trading sideways around a crucial supply zone. A decisive close above this area of interest could set the stage for a 70% upswing to an all-time high at $0.459. DOGE funding rates are nearing zero from negative territory, indicating increasing bullish speculators.
S&P 500 (SPX) Week Ahead: Equites set another record high as huge earnings week beckons
Equity markets set yet more record highs, big earnings week ahead. Refinitiv data shows 85.4% of reported earnings so far have beaten estimates. Will bears ever come out of hibernation and sell something, anything?