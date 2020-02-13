USD/CNH slips from three-day high to below 6.9800 following clarifications on coronavirus

- USD/CNH reverses the early-day surge, still on the front foot for the second day.
- Additional details of Hubei’s surge in coronavirus cases, China’s efforts to tame the epidemic play their roles.
- Economics from the US and coronavirus updates could entertain the momentum traders ahead of Friday’s China data.
USD/CNH steps back from the intra-day high of 6.9926 to 6.9800 during the initial Chinese market open on Thursday. While a spike in coronavirus related dead/infected cases triggered the pair’s early-day rise, revelations about the details and comments from the dragon nation’s UN envoy seem to placate the traders off-late.
Early in Asia, coronavirus statistics from Hubei suggested a two-fold increase in the death toll to 1,310 with 14,840 being the number of new cases.
Following the release, risk sentiment grew against the commodities and riskier assets fearing a sudden outbreak in cases that were earlier seemed to recede.
However, it was later on revealed that the province recently conducted investigations on suspected cases and revised the diagnosis results, and newly diagnosed patients were diagnosed according to the new diagnosis classification.
Also countering the risk-off mode were comments from China’s envoy to the United Nations (UN). The Asian leader’s “top envoy to the UN gave a comprehensive overview of the country's efforts to fight novel coronavirus pneumonia, saying that China's efforts are achieving positive results and that it has the ability and confidence to defeat the outbreak,” as per The China Daily.
As a result, the risk barometers like the US 10-year treasury yields and stock in Asia are now recovering the earlier losses.
Traders will now keep eyes on the coronavirus headlines for fresh impulse while also taking clues from the US Consumer Price Index data ahead of China’s January month Industrial Production and Retail Sales, up for publishing on Friday 02:00 GMT.
Technical Analysis
The USD/CNH pair seems to struggle between 21-day EMA and a seven-day-old falling trend line, respectively around 6.9685 and 7.0055.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|6.98
|Today Daily Change
|0.0052
|Today Daily Change %
|0.07%
|Today daily open
|6.9748
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|6.9545
|Daily SMA50
|6.9673
|Daily SMA100
|7.0148
|Daily SMA200
|6.9967
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|6.9768
|Previous Daily Low
|6.9574
|Previous Weekly High
|7.0233
|Previous Weekly Low
|6.9573
|Previous Monthly High
|7.0071
|Previous Monthly Low
|6.8457
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|6.9694
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|6.9649
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|6.9626
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|6.9503
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|6.9432
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|6.982
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|6.9891
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|7.0014
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD reverses a steep drop to 0.6710 amid renewed China coronavirus fears
AUD/USD is attempting a tepid bounce from daily lows of 0.6708 but the bears remain in the game amid downbeat Australian Inflation Expectations and renewed fears over the China coronavirus outbreak.
USD/JPY snaps two-day winning streak to sub-110 amid fresh coronavirus fears
USD/JPY declines to 109.90 as the Tokyo open welcomes fresh risk aversion wave on Thursday. The recent surge in coronavirus cases from Hubei changed the markets’ bias towards riskier assets.
US CPI January Preview: Inflation’s academic exercise
The consumer price index (CPI) is expected to add 0.2% in January as it did in December. Annual inflation will be 2.4% in January following 2.3% in December. Core inflation is projected to rise 0.2% in January after December’s 0.1% gain and to be 2.2% from 2.3%.
Gold ekes out gains as markets turn risk-off
Gold is finding love in Asia amid signs of risk aversion in the equity and currency markets. At press time, the yellow metal is trading at $1,570 per Oz, representing a 0.30% gain on the day. The futures on the S&P 500 are currently down 0.30% and so is the price of WTI oil.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct mentorship by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.