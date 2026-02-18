Forex Today: USD firms after FOMC minutes, ECB succession in focus

Here is what you need to know on Thursday, February 19

European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde may step down from her job earlier than her planned retirement in October 2027, according to a report by the Financial Times. That would allow French President Emmanuel Macron to influence the nomination of Lagarde’s successor before his term ends in May next year. An ECB spokesperson said on Wednesday that Lagarde hasn't made a decision on whether to serve out her full term.

Regarding the US, the Federal Reserve (Fed) released the Minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) January monetary policy meeting, where several policymakers reportedly said that further rate cuts would be appropriate if inflation declined in line with their expectations.

At the same time, the Committee made clear it is not operating with a one-way bias. Several participants said they would have supported describing future decisions in more two-sided terms, reflecting the possibility that hikes could be appropriate if inflation remained above target. In other words, the reaction function remains flexible. Officials continued to anticipate a move on inflation toward the 2% objective, but acknowledged uncertainty about the pace and timing.

The US Dollar Index (DXY) is trading near the 97.70 price region, posting a one-week high after the FOMC Minutes release.

US Dollar Price Today The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the New Zealand Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.56% 0.46% 1.01% 0.44% 0.59% 1.37% 0.37% EUR -0.56% -0.10% 0.42% -0.12% 0.03% 0.81% -0.19% GBP -0.46% 0.10% 0.52% -0.02% 0.13% 0.91% -0.09% JPY -1.01% -0.42% -0.52% -0.54% -0.38% 0.41% -0.61% CAD -0.44% 0.12% 0.02% 0.54% 0.15% 0.94% -0.07% AUD -0.59% -0.03% -0.13% 0.38% -0.15% 0.78% -0.22% NZD -1.37% -0.81% -0.91% -0.41% -0.94% -0.78% -0.99% CHF -0.37% 0.19% 0.09% 0.61% 0.07% 0.22% 0.99% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

EUR/USD is trading near 1.1790 after the USD strengthened following the FOMC Minutes and rumours about ECB Lagarde.

GBP/USD is trading near the 1.3500 level, nearing a one-month low after soft UK inflation and labor data fueled Bank of England rate cut bets.

USD/JPY: surged to a one-week high near the 154.80 price region as the USD bolstered. On another note, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said she won't comment on market moves, including FX.

AUD/USD is trading near 0.7040, slipping as the Australian Dollar (AUD) loses ground against a stronger USD.

USD/CAD is trading near the 1.3700 price zone, touching a one-week high after softer-than-expected Canadian CPI figures strengthened the Bank of Canada (BoC) rate cut expectations.

Gold is trading at $4,980 throughout the American session, having seen little movement after recovering Tuesday’s losses.

What’s next in the docket:

Thursday, February 19:

Australian January Employment Change.

Australian Unemployment Rate.

ECB’s Lagarde speech.

Friday, February 20:

UK January Retail Sales.

Germany February flash HCOB Composite PMIs.

Eurozone PMIs.

UK flash February S&P Global PMIs.

US December Core Personal Consumption Expenditures.

February US S&P Global PMIs.