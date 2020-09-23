USD/CNH remains within the broad 6.75-6.83 range – UOB

FX Strategists at UOB Group noted USD/CNH is expected to keep navigating the 6.75-6.83 range in the next weeks.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “USD trade between 6.7727 and 6.8006 yesterday, narrower than our expected range of 6.7700/6.8100. The underlying tone has improved somewhat and USD could edge upward from here. That said, any advance is likely limited to a test of the resistance at 6.8100. Support is at 6.7880 followed by 6.7700.”
Next 1-3 weeks: “We have held a negative view in USD since mid-August. In our latest narrative from last Thursday (17 Sep, spot at 6.7520), we indicated that the ‘decline is oversold but outlook for USD remains weak for now’ and we added, ‘pace of any further weakness is likely to be slower and next major support 6.7165 may be out of reach this time round’. Yesterday (21 Sep), USD rebounded strong and touched a high of 6.8080, not far below our ‘strong resistance’ level of 6.8100. While the ‘strong resistance’ is still intact, downward momentum has waned considerably and this coupled with the still oversold conditions suggest that the month-long negative phase has run its course. From here, there is room for the current rebound to extend higher but for now, any advance is viewed as part of broad 6.7500/6.8300 range.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD jumps to 1.2750 on Brexit deal optimism
GBP/USD jumps back on the bids above 1.2700 on the EU Chief Brexit Negotiator Barnier's optimism on a Brexit deal. Broad US dollar retreat amid the upbeat market mood also aids the cable's recovery from two-month lows.
EUR/USD bounces back above 1.1700 as dollar loses ground
EUR/USD bounces back above 1.1700, as the US dollar eases across the board amid a risk-on rally in the European equities. The shared currency shrugged-off mixed German/ Eurozone PMI reports. Focus shifts to US Markit PMIs, Powell.
XAU/USD slides to fresh six-week lows, around $1875 region
Gold witnessed some follow-through selling for the third consecutive session on Wednesday. Sustained USD buying was seen as a key factor weighing on the pair. A positive tone around the equity markets further undermined the safe-haven precious metal.
The cryptocurrency industry waits for institutional investors, and they are coming
Research shows that institutional investors are more inclined to invest in Bitcoin. The industry hopes the involvement of large institutions will foster mass adoption. The price crypto enthusiasts will have to pay may be too high.
WTI: Consolidates losses above $39.00, no-entry for bulls yet
WTI attempts recovery moves from intraday low of $39.33. 50-bar SMA offers immediate support, 200-bar SMA guards upside moves. Two-week-old ascending trend line, Friday’s top add filters to the momentum.