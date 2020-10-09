USD/CNH refreshes 18-month low after upbeat China Caixin Services PMI

- USD/CNH stays heavy near the lowest levels since April 22, 2019.
- China’s Caixin Services rose past-50.7 forecast to 54.8 in September.
- China returns to trading after Golden Week holidays, joins WHO’s COVID-19 vaccine program.
- Trump’s comments on Fox interview, stimulus and virus news will be the key.
USD/CNH remains on the back foot around 6.7100, down 0.42% intraday, during the early Friday's trading. The pair recently paid a little heed to the September month’s Caixin Services PMI data as it bounced off the intraday low after the upbeat releases to 54.8.
Read: China's Caixin 54.8 vs 54.0 in August, recovery extends
Other than the Chinese data, Beijing’s success in joining the World Health Organization’s (WHO) coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine program, despite global ire, offers additional strength to the Chinese currency. Furthermore, stocks in China are also cheering the current market optimism, backed by stimulus hopes, after returning to bourses following the Golden Week holidays and help the USD/CNH bears as well.
The global market mood cheers US President Donald Trump’s another shift, as far as the COVID-19 aid package is concerned. After initially rejecting the large-scale help, the Republican leader is said to consider big fiscal support, per the Bloomberg. Also favoring the markets could be Trump’s health recovery and readiness to take out a rally before Saturday, as per his comments on the latest Fox interview.
Amid all these plays, S&P 500 Futures gain around half a percent whereas stocks in Asia-Pacific and the US 10-year Treasury yields are also portraying the market optimism.
Looking forward, traders will keep eyes on the stimulus headlines for fresh impetus. Vaccine news and US-China trade updates may also entertain the USD/CNH players.
Technical analysis
A three-week-old falling trend line around 6.7030 may offer immediate support ahead of the 6.7000 and the year 2019 bottom surrounding 6.6700. Meanwhile, buyers will look for a clear break of the mid-September low, close to 6.7420, before taking fresh entries.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|6.7132
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0254
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.38%
|Today daily open
|6.7386
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|6.7806
|Daily SMA50
|6.8548
|Daily SMA100
|6.957
|Daily SMA200
|6.9929
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|6.748
|Previous Daily Low
|6.7252
|Previous Weekly High
|6.8346
|Previous Weekly Low
|6.7306
|Previous Monthly High
|6.861
|Previous Monthly Low
|6.7422
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|6.7393
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|6.7339
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|6.7265
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|6.7144
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|6.7036
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|6.7494
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|6.7602
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|6.7723
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD consolidates gains below 0.72 amid upbeat China PMI
AUD/USD holds gains around 0.7180 in Asia this Friday. Australia's Aug home loan data bettered estimates. Improved risk appetite, amid upbeat Trump's comments and a surprise jump in China's Caixin Services PMI, favors the continued rise in the AUD.
Gold: Bulls push bears back over the $1,900 line, dollar can't catch a break
The US dollar is crumbling below the 93.50 level and is on its last legs. Gold has pushed the bears back and the price retreats back above $1,900 to form new support. Gold bears go back to the drawing board and await for high probability conditions.
USD/JPY eases below 106.00 amid fresh US dollar supply
USD/JPY snaps a two-day winning streak and drops back below 106.00, tracking the renewed weakness in the US dollar across the board. The risk-on mood amid better Chinese data and Trump's recovery news weighs on the safe-haven dollar.
Elections matter: The pause that decides...
In the final month before the US Presidential Election politics dominate every decision in Washington. The slowing economic recovery needs another stimulus package, unemployed workers want extended benefits.
WTI: Cheering upside break of 200-day EMA to eye $42.00
WTI refreshes three-week high while carrying the run-up beyond key EMA, falling trend line from September 04. The energy benchmark respects the upside break of 200-day SMA and a five-week-long descending resistance line, now support.